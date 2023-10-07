The best October Prime Day Alienware deals right now

Gamers should take advantage of the discounts that are available right now from different retailers who are attempting to rival the Prime Day deals in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days 2023 event next week. For example, Dell is offering amazing monitor deals, gaming PC deals, and gaming laptop deals on its Alienware brand, which is one of the most trusted names in the industry for premium devices. We’ve gathered our favorite bargains here to help you decide what to buy right here. But act fast: These deals could end at any time.

34-inch Alienware AW3423DWF QD-OLED Gaming Monitor — $900, was $1,000

w

The Alienware AW3423DWF curved QD-OLED gaming monitor is our top choice among the best gaming monitors because of the excellent picture quality provided by Quantum Dot OLED technology. Your favorite games will look stunning on its 34-inch display, which offers a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440 x 1400 resolution, and support for AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro and Nvidia’s G-Sync Ultimate. The gaming monitor also comes with improved cable management to reduce clutter and 360-degree ventilation for better heat dissipation.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC (RTX 4060) — $1,300, was $1,600

The Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop is a powerful machine that runs on the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which are more than enough to play the best PC games at their highest settings. The gaming PC also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded in its 512GB SSD, for enough space to install several AAA titles with all of their necessary updates and optional DLCs.

Alienware m16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060) — $1,350, was $1,750

For portability, you’ll want a device like the Alienware m16 gaming laptop. It’s got a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate, so you’ll be able to enjoy the graphics of the most popular games on a size that’s still somewhat easy to carry around with you. The gaming laptop is equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 7545HX processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with Windows 11 Home pre-installed in a 1TB SSD.

Alienware x14 R2 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060) — $1,600, was $2,000

The Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop is very thin so you can easily take it with your wherever you go, and it helps that it comes with fantastic battery life and a 14-inch QHD+ screen with a 165Hz refresh rate. Inside the gaming laptop are the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Alienware Aurora R15 Gaming PC (RTX 4070 Ti) — $2,100, was $2,500

A more powerful variant of the Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop, this model runs on the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, so you won’t have to make upgrades any time soon even with the arrival of the best upcoming PC games. The gaming PC has plenty of storage space with its 2TB SSD, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start installing your favorite titles immediately.

Alienware m18 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4080) — $2,500, was $3,000

The Alienware m18 gaming laptop is a heavy and bulky machine, but it more than makes up for that with its power under the hood from its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD with Windows 11 Home. The gaming laptop also features an 18-inch Full HD+ display with a 480Hz refresh rate — that’s a large screen that will give justice to the graphics of modern video games.

Alienware x16 Gaming Laptop (RTX 4090) — $3,100, was $3,800

For extreme performance from a portable device, go for the Alienware x16 gaming laptop. It will be able to handle anything gamers throw at it with its 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, and it features solid build quality while staying compact enough to take it with your during your travels. The gaming laptop also comes with a 16-inch QHD+ display with a 240Hz refresh rate, and Windows 11 Home pre-installed in its 2TB SSD.

Editors' Recommendations