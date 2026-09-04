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Ecovacs’ robot vacuum will clean deeper, wash itself, and keep an eye on your privacy

This new robot vacuum wants to clean your house so you can forget it exists

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DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone
DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone
Purple, Art, Graphics
IFA Berlin
This story is part of our coverage of IFA Berlin 2026
Updated less than 9 hours ago

ECOVACS has launched the DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone, a new flagship robot vacuum and mop that focuses on a problem that robot cleaners have historically struggled with: getting deep into carpets while reducing the amount of maintenance owners have to do themselves.

Unveiled at IFA 2026, the X12S uses a sealed dust-mite carpet chamber designed to push into carpet pile rather than simply skim across the surface. In SGS-certified testing, the robot removed an average of 97.44% of dust-mite allergens and 95.45% of dust mites from Wilton carpet. The testing was conducted in July 2026 across three runs in the robot’s Ultra Strong Suction mode.

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That makes the X12S less about simply adding another robot vacuum to an increasingly crowded market and more about tackling some of the chores that still follow robot ownership.

The robot cleans the floor, then cleans itself

The X12S delivers 53 air watts of effective suction, which ECOVACS says is 60% more than the previous-generation X12. Its OZMO Roller 3.0 mop continuously washes itself while cleaning: fresh water wets the roller as it scrubs, while a scraper removes dirty water and debris. It also introduces FocusJet stain spray for targeting embedded, dried-on stains.

DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone
DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone

The docking station is designed to reduce another common robot-vacuum annoyance: cleaning the cleaning station. It pressure-washes the mop roller with a 40kPa pump, uses high-pressure air to rinse the mop tray, and hot-air dries the air duct and dustbin. The station also refills clean water and adds cleaning solution automatically. ECOVACS says owners can go up to 48 days without emptying the dustbin, while the mop tray requires maintenance roughly every 150 days.

PowerBoost Charging Plus can also top up the robot during short mop-washing cycles, helping reduce downtime between cleaning runs.

ECOVACS puts privacy directly into the hardware

The X12S also addresses something increasingly important as home robots become more aware of their surroundings: privacy. Its AIVI camera has a physical Privacy Shield that covers the lens when closed, providing a visible hardware barrier rather than relying entirely on software controls.

DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone
DEEBOT X12S OmniCyclone

Navigation combines camera vision with 3D laser sensing, while TruEdge 3.0 uses a 3D edge sensor to clean closer to walls and baseboards. AGENT YIKO 3.0 adds voice control, allowing users to set cleaning preferences and distinguish between one-time instructions and preferences worth remembering.

For US buyers, the X12S is available at $1,299.99, with an Amazon launch price of $999.99 from September 4-11.

The next test is whether deeper carpet cleaning, hands-off maintenance, and a physical privacy control are enough to make the X12S worth its flagship price.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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