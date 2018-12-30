Digital Trends
Computing

EU to offer bug bounties for finding security flaws in open-source software

Georgina Torbet
By

Bug bounties are a way for companies to check the security of their software by offering cash to freelancers who hunt for security exploits and then report them so that they can be fixed. The idea is that everyone benefits from this process: the company gets its software checked by a larger variety of people than they could employ by themselves, the bug hunters get offered legitimate cash for finding a security flaw instead of selling that information on the black market, and the public gets software which has been more thoroughly checked for security issues. Big tech companies like Google and Intel have been running bug bounty programs for years.

Now the European Union is getting in on the action too. From January 2019, the EU will be launching a bug bounty program as part of their Free and Open Source Software Audit project (FOSSA), focused on security issues with open-source software. The FOSSA project was started back in 2014 when security vulnerabilities were found in the OpenSSL Open Source encryption library which is used for the encryption of internet traffic. As free and open-source software performs a number of vital functions for every internet user, the European Parliament and others decided to take on the challenge of auditing the free software that they use for security issues.

Since 2014 the FOSSA project has been gathering data, sponsoring hackathons, and deciding on which bug bounties to offer. The first phase of the project focused on auditing the security of the essential Apache and KeePass software, then the project was renewed and extended to cover other open-source software as well. Now 14 out of the 15 total bug bounties will be launched in January, selected from open-source software projects that are used by EU institutions.

You can find a list of the programs included in the project and the amount offered as a bounty for each one at the website of Julia Reda, an internet activist and Member of the European Parliament (MEP) from Germany. The software that is part of the project includes well-known programs like VLC Media Player and 7-zip, and the bounties offered for finding an exploit range from €25,000 (about $28,000) to €90,000 (just over $100,000).

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Aerogel jackets, powdered crickets, and more
Up Next

The best new movie trailers: 'Us,' 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,' and more
how to make windows 10 look like 7 cropped wallpaper
Computing

Still miss Windows 7? Here's how to make Windows 10 look more like it

There's no simple way of switching on a Windows 7 mode in Windows 10. Instead, you can install third-party software, manually tweak settings, and edit the registry. We provide instructions for using these tweaks and tools.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
macos mojave hands on review app store
Computing

These 30 useful apps are absolutely essential for Mac lovers

There are literally hundreds of thousands of great software programs compatible with MacOS, but which should you download? Look no further than our list of the best Mac apps you can find for the latest MacOS and how they can help out your…
Posted By Mark Coppock
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Apple

How to fix the critical software update problem on Macs

Is your Mac showing a "critical software update" issue? This may seem like trouble, but you can usually fix it. Here's everything you need to know about fixing the critical software update problem for Macs.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
russia hotel wi fi hack hacking hacker lifestyle pc keyboard
Deals

Browse safely and save up to $80 with McAfee’s Total Protection holiday sale

If you don't have some sort of protection on your phone, tablet, or computer, you're basically leaving the door open for anyone looking to perpetrate a cyberattack. Protect yourself for a year with McAfee Total Protection for just $30.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Computing

Great PC speakers don't need to break the bank. These are our favorites

Not sure which PC speakers work best with your computer? Here are the best computer speakers on the market, whether you're working with a tight budget or looking to rattle your workstation with top-of-the-line audio components.
Posted By Jon Martindale
How to clean a laptop screen
Computing

Get rid of dust and dirt on your laptop screen with these great cleaning tips

Whether your laptop's display is merely dusty or is covered in oily fingerprints and grime, you don't have to put up with it. We'll teach you how to clean a laptop screen with a few quick methods.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Acer Nitro 5 Spin review
Computing

Are AMD-powered laptops viable alternatives? We put them to the test

It’s not impossible to buy a notebook with AMD inside, even in a market that’s thoroughly dominated by Intel and Nvidia. And you can save some money, as long as you can give up some performance.
Posted By Mark Coppock
webvr chrome android desktop google
Computing

You can no longer use the old Chrome UI, and that’s making some people mad

The latest update to the popular web browser is disabling the ability to go back to an older user interface that predates Google's new Material Design language, and many consumers are furious.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Asus-MG279Q
Computing

Are high refresh-rate monitors worth the price? Here's our analysis

Do you need a 120Hz or 240Hz monitor? It's a question gamers and general PC practitioners should ask themselves when making their next upgrade. It can be expensive, but to some, it's a must-have feature.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
Lenovo Chromebook C330
Computing

Google may start using SD cards to give Chromebooks more storage

It is looking as though Chromebooks might soon get support for Android's adoptable storage via SD cards, allowing consumers to expand on the available internal memory on their systems.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Nvidia earnings call
Computing

A new Lenovo listing all but confirms the Nvidia GTX 1160

There has been plenty of speculation recently, but with the newest leak, courtesy of a Lenovo support page listing, the GeForce GTX 1160 graphics card has now been all but confirmed.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Dell XPS 15 9570 right angle
Computing

Lighter and thinner, the best 15-inch laptops of 2018 are still workhorses

Whether you're in the market for a mobile workstation or a gaming behemoth, there's probably something in the 15-inch form factor that can fit the bill. Here, we've rounded up the best 15-inch laptops available.
Posted By Jon Martindale
macbook pro t2 coprocessor security issues 2016 touchbar1
Apple

Get back to basics: How to disable the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro

Got Touch Bar problems? If the Mac's Touch Bar is driving you a little crazy, we can help. Here's how to disable the Touch Bar on MacBook Pro, with two different options based on what you prefer to live with.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
best laptop deals
Deals

From Acer to HP, here are the best laptop deals for January 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some after-Christmas shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to gaming on-the-go PCs.
Posted By Lucas Coll