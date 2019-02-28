Digital Trends
Computing

DDR5: Here’s everything you need to know about next-gen RAM

Next-gen memory is coming to new computers near you. Here's all you need to know

Jon Martindale
By
DDR5 module
SK Hynix’s 16GB DDR5 module. SK Hynix

Memory prices have been sky high for the past couple of years. They’re finally coming down to more reasonable levels, but it’s alright time to look to the future. Major manufacturers will soon release their first DDR5 (double data rate 5) memory modules bringing increased bandwidth and lower power draw to the table. They are likely to be expensive out of the gate, as new memory standards typically are, but they’ll usher in a new generation of high speed memory that will be hard to beat with existing standards.

Confused about what RAM, memory, or DDR5 actually is? We explain it all in our guide to memory.

Pricing and availability

Following years of teases, major memory manufacturers, Samsung and SK Hynix both announced in early 2019 that there would be DDR5-based products out before the end of the year. Both companies made their announcements at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference and provided some basic details about what the new standard will be like.

Samsung mostly focused on discussing the implementation of DDR5 in mobile devices, while SK Hynix was more keen to explore the potential of DDR5 in desktop and laptop PCs. Both claimed that we’d see the new memory implemented in devices and systems before the end of the year.

Cost wasn’t mentioned, but typically new memory standards cost more than their predecessors. While the RAM shortage of recent years shook up that typical paradigm, large capacities are still the most expensive memory you can buy. Since DDR5 is far denser and enables greater quantities of memory in similar form factors to DDR4, it will likely be more expensive as well.

That means the proliferation of DDR5 will take some time. SK Hynix has said it expects DDR5 to make up 25 percent of the memory market by 2021, and 44 percent in 2022.

Power and performance

RAM

Independent trade and standards body, JEDEC, still hasn’t ratified an official specification for DDR5, even though it’s been working on it for years. We do have an official standard for Low-Power DDR5 (LPDDR5), which doubles the base speed over LPDDR4 from 3,200 MT/s (mega transfers per second) to 6,400 MT/s. Typically, low-power memory is used in smartphones and tablets and requires less power to operate. Its speeds tend to be comparable to standard DDR, though, so we can assume that at the very least, DDR5 will operate at up to 6,400 MT/s.

In more colloquial terms, that could mean we’ll see DDR5 memory kits that can reach 6,400MHz for enthusiast parts. That will only be the beginning though, as DDR4 modules can already reach over 5,500MHz with overclocking.

We should see a wide range of DDR5 eventually, with different frequency and timing options. How broad that range will be remains to be seen and it will likely expand in years to come as prices come down and third parties are able to push the chips to new heights.

What we do know, though, is that SK Hynix’s first DDR5 modules will operate at 6.4Gb/s on each pin while requiring 1.1V, as TechSpot reported in February. That’s notable for its reduction in power requirements, as much as its high speed. DDR4 typically requires between 1.2v and 1.4v — and even higher for overclocks.

It may be that DDR5 is even more capable of reducing power demands than that though. Samsung’s showcase of a 10nm LPDDR5 module demonstrated a module that could operate a 7.5Gbps at just 1.05v. Details beyond that are slim at this time, but add further evidence that DDR5 will significantly improve the performance capabilities of memory, while reducing power requirements by a sizeable margin.

Capacity

gskill memory overclocked world record toppc g skill trident z rgb ddr4
G.Skill

Alongside a doubling of performance, DDR5 is also expected to double the density of DDR4. That should mean we’ll see single sticks of DDR5 with up to 32GB capacities. That should allow for greater memory module sizes in smaller form-factor systems, support for greater capacities will be dependent on CPUs and chipsets which can take advantage of it. The 28-core Intel Xeon W-3175X can support kits up to 192GB in size, which some memory providers have supported with $3,000+ kits made up of 12 x 16GB sticks.

We may see 6 x 32GB kits in the future. But more importantly, we could see 64GB in two-stick kicks, which would be perfect for smaller systems and motherboards with limited DIMM slots.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to clean a laptop screen
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Computing

Check your ports! Researchers find scary vulnerability in Thunderbolt accessories

Before you plug in a foreign cable to charge your computer or untrusted peripheral into your system, you'll want to read about Thunderclap, a vulnerability that researchers say affects the Thunderbolt port on modern PCs and Macs.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
claptrap revealed everybody check borderlands pre sequel trailer the
Gaming

Is the wait nearly over? Borderlands 3 reveal could happen at PAX East in March

Gearbox Software is set to host a panel in March at PAX East, where it promises "never-before seen reveals." The next entry in the Borderlands franchise, Borderlands 3, is the only game known to be in development at Gearbox.
Posted By Steven Petite
AMD Radeon VII
Computing

Upgrade your gaming rig with our favorite graphics cards for every budget

If you're serious about games, a good graphics card is essential. There’s no one-size-fits-all option for graphics cards, but our recommendations can help you pick from the best graphics cards for your needs.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to connect with friends nintendo switch nintendoswitch hardware 2
Gaming

How do Nintendo Switch, Xbox One X compare to each other? We find out

The Nintendo Switch is innovative enough to stand apart from traditional consoles, but could it become your primary gaming system? How does the Switch stack up against the Xbox One?
Posted By Steven Petite
unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer
Computing

Have a file too big for email? Here's how to send lots of data for free

Need to transfer a large file to somebody over the internet, but don't know how to do it? We'll teach you how to send large files over the internet using some of our favorite cloud services.
Posted By Anita George
Computing

Looking for a deal or job without Craigslist? These are your 6 best alternatives

Whether you are tired of Craigslist or simply looking for more exposure for the dining room table you're trying to sell, here are some more websites like Craigslist that might have what you're looking for.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to print from a Chromebook
Computing

Yes, you can use Android apps on your Chromebook. Here's how

You can now get Android apps on your Chromebook! Google has enabled the Google Play Store app support on its Chrome OS and Chromebook hardware, so to get you started, here's our guide on how to get Android apps on a Chromebook.
Posted By Mark Coppock
differences between ethernet cables 13400996 router connection to rj45 connector blue
Computing

Ethernet cables come in all shapes and sizes. Here's what you need to know

Buying an Ethernet cable can be confusing. Luckily, our quick-and-dirty guide makes sense of all the initials, so you can figure out which cable is best suited for your LAN dungeon or living room setup.
Posted By Jonathan Keane
How to clean a laptop screen
Computing

Get rid of dust and dirt on your laptop screen with these great cleaning tips

Whether your laptop's display is merely dusty or is covered in oily fingerprints and grime, you don't have to put up with it. We'll teach you how to clean a laptop screen with a few quick methods.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to change your mouse cursor pointer mousecusor02
Computing

Change your mouse cursor in Windows with these quick tips

The standard mouse cursor is boring, so change it! With this guide on how to change your mouse cursor in Windows, you can choose to use one of Microsoft's pre-installed cursors or download something a bit more extravagant.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Huawei MateBook 13 review
Computing

Apple MacBook or Huawei MateBook? This one's a close race, folks

Both the MacBook Air 2018 and the Huawei MateBook 13 are thin, light, and powerful, but, considering the freshly announced MateBook 13 from CES 2019, you might be wondering how it stacks up against the MacBook Air. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
1660 ti vs rtx 2060 geforce gtx gallery b
Computing

Nvidia's GTX 16-series might be the best bang-for-buck Turing graphics cards yet

The GTX 1660 Ti is officially out and about, suddenly released by Nvidia to very little fanfare. No word yet on other cards in the 16-series, though it'd be quite odd to have a 1660 Ti and not have a 1660.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Macbook Air (2018) Review
News

Amazon’s latest sale takes up to $200 off the price of the 2018 MacBook Air

You can now get up to $200 off the price of the newest 2018 MacBook Air at the popular online retailer Amazon, which knocks down the cost on some configurations to as low as $1,050. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Microsoft Edge
Computing

The Edge browser is dying. Here's what we know about its upcoming replacement

There's a new Microsoft Chromium browser coming, and it looks like it will be replacing Edge for most people. Here's everything you need to know about this new browser, how you can use it, and when it's expected to come out.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma