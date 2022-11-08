 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

EVGA’s lost RTX 4090 prototype shows us what could have been

Monica J. White
By

EVGA left the GPU market with a bang, citing a poor partnership with Nvidia as the reason. Before it quit, it seems that it managed to make one last RTX 4090 GPU, or at least a prototype of it.

This early prototype of the card shows us what could have been were EVGA still making GPUs. Surprisingly, it appears that this model could have been able to avoid the RTX 4090 melting debacle.

EVGA made a 4090... and I have it!

EVGA itself has delivered this early prototype to YouTuber JayzTwoCents. The fact that this prototype, which is perfectly functional, even exists proves just how sudden EVGA’s decision to quit making GPUs must have been. After all, what we’re seeing here is a proper flagship EVGA FTW3 GPU; if it was ever mass-produced, it certainly would have made our best GPU rankings. Due to the lack of a contract with Nvidia, EVGA doesn’t officially label it as an Nvidia card anymore, instead putting “Next Gen Graphics” on the shroud.

The shroud is quite elegant and not overly massive for an RTX 4090. The card itself is matte black and silver, with three large fans, lacking the typical “gamer aesthetic.” Despite only running a “homemade” version of the vBIOS, the card is functional, but it doesn’t support GPU core overclocking; the card’s power limit cannot be raised above 100% in typical overclocking software.

The card’s rear I/O backplate is screwed directly into the shroud, preventing issues with sagging — even though it’s such a bulky card that it takes up around four PCIe slots. Another interesting thing to note is the placement of the 16-pin power connector, which was relocated at the rear of the card and means the power cable is located there too.

This is especially interesting because of the ongoing saga of melting RTX 4090 power connectors. Although Nvidia is yet to take an official stance on the matter, all signs point to the fact that bending the cable can cause thermal problems that then lead to melting. Seeing as EVGA placed the power cable in a different position, this could have helped — provided users had enough room to spare within their case.

EVGA's prototype RTX 4090 graphics card.
JayzTwoCents

As far as performance goes, Jay was impressed with how the card did. It apparently reached a memory frequency only rivaled by MSI’s RTX 4090 Suprim, and this is with a locked power limit. If not for that, the EVGA RTX 4090 would have fared even better.

We’ll never know if EVGA could have avoided the melting problem, but it’s certainly nice to see what could have been. It’s only a shame that this prototype will never make it to the market.

Editors' Recommendations

What power supply do you need for the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX?
RX 7900 XTX lying on a textured background.
Move over, 4K — Nvidia’s RTX 4090 introduces 13K gaming
RTX 4090.
Nvidia RTX 4080 is almost here — with wildly varying prices
The top of the Nvidia RTX 4080 cooler.
This adapter could stop RTX 4090s from melting — but there’s a catch
CableMod's power adapter for the RTX 4090 GPU.
QuickBooks Free Trial: Get a month of accounting for free
A laptop sits open with Quickbooks software running on the screen.
The best AIO coolers for your PC in 2022
Corsair H100i AIO installed on a CPU.
The best wireless routers for 2022
Netgear's Nighthawk RAXE500 tri-band router
The best gaming keyboards for 2022
A closeup of gamer using a mechanical keyboard with rgb lighting
The best monitors for 2022: 4K, ultrawide, gaming, and more
A computer monitor on a desk with a keyboard and mouse.
Best home internet deals for November 2022: AT&T, Spectrum, Optimum and more
how to optimize wifi network for work from home wrt1900acs router position location direction improve signal
The best ultrawide monitors for 2022
A LG ultradwide monitor.
The best wireless keyboards for 2022
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
How to install Windows 11 or Windows 10 on the Steam Deck
A USB-C hub hanging out of the Steam Deck.