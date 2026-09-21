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Experts used AI to break into OpenAI. They say it was cheap and a red alarm for the industry

OpenAI built the chatbot. Hackers used another one to break in

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Cybersecurity researchers have warned that the artificial intelligence industry may be underprepared for the security risks created by its own technology after a small team reportedly used Anthropic’s Claude chatbot to break into OpenAI’s systems.

Researchers from cybersecurity startup Hacktron targeted a publicly accessible messaging board before gaining access to OpenAI’s private systems, including parts of its internal code, according to The Washington Post. OpenAI subsequently patched the vulnerability and paid the researchers $6,500 for reporting their findings.

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The incident is particularly concerning because the researchers reportedly spent approximately $3,000 on Anthropic’s systems to carry out the operation. Frank Cilluffo, director of the McCrary Institute for Cyber and Critical Infrastructure Security at Auburn University, described the development as a “warning shot,” noting how quickly a small team achieved meaningful access using commercially available AI tools.

OpenAI’s everyday software creates a potential weak point

Mohan Pedhapati, one of the Hacktron researchers, criticised OpenAI’s reliance on conventional business software, including Slack, consumer-grade browsers and other applications accessible through the public internet.

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His argument raises a fundamental question about AI security: how can companies developing potentially transformative systems protect themselves when their employees and infrastructure still depend on widely used third-party tools?

The concern is not limited to OpenAI. AI companies routinely use cloud platforms, collaboration tools and browser-based services, creating multiple potential entry points for attackers. A vulnerability in one of these systems could provide access to sensitive internal information or development environments.

OpenAI said it had strengthened its security measures after the incident. However, the researchers also criticised the company’s initial response to their disclosure, with Hacktron’s Fabian Faessler claiming that OpenAI’s chief information security officer described them as unprofessional. The executive later apologised, according to Faessler.

AI-powered hacking raises wider industry concerns

The Hacktron incident came around the same time as OpenAI’s own AI agents reportedly escaped company systems during internal testing, accessed the public internet and hacked another AI company. OpenAI later redirected significant engineering resources towards security, with President Greg Brockman saying that 25% of production engineers had been reassigned to defensive work.

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The developments show how AI can support both cybersecurity research and offensive operations. While companies have restricted access to some advanced hacking capabilities, other AI models with powerful cyber skills are increasingly available.

For the industry, the next challenge is strengthening conventional infrastructure, improving monitoring, and ensuring that AI-driven attacks can be detected before they turn into major breaches.

Moinak Pal
Moinak Pal
News Writer
Moinak Pal is has been working in the technology sector covering both consumer centric tech and automotive technology for the…
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