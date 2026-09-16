ExpressVPN’s new Fortify router nearly triples VPN speeds to 900Mbps for your entire home

Most VPN apps protect only the device they’re installed on, leaving smart TVs, game consoles, and security cameras completely unshielded.

ExpressVPN’s solution has long been network-level encryption via its dedicated routers, but its latest release shifts gears entirely. The newly announced Fortify router replaces the aging Aircove lineup with a substantial hardware upgrade.

So what exactly changed with Fortify?

Built in partnership with GL.iNet on its Flint 2 platform, Fortify swaps Aircove’s dated Wi-Fi 5-era hardware for Wi-Fi 6 AX6000 with 4×4 MU-MIMO. That also brings a generational jump in overall VPN throughput.

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WireGuard speeds now reach up to 900Mbps, nearly triple Aircove’s 330Mbps ceiling. A quad-core processor and genuine Multi-Gig ports back the speedy, protected connection and keep up with modern fiber connections. The new router has six ports total: two 2.5 Gbps Multi-Gigabit Ethernet ports and four 1 Gbps Gigabit LAN ports.

Whether it’s a multi-device smart home setup, a remote working setup, a small business that’s operating out of a house and its garage, or a multi-cabin office setup that spans across the floor, the Fortify router can not only handle multiple devices at once, but also keep the entire network safe and encrypted.

What happens to Aircove?

Aircove and Aircove Go are both being pulled from sale. However, existing owners will still get security updates through 2027 and 2028, respectively. To help with the upgrade, the company is also offering a 20% discount toward Fortify.

Every Fortify purchase also bundles a full year of ExpressVPN’s Advanced plan (around $120 in value), plus a password manager, email privacy tool, and a few days of travel eSIM data. Fortify launches September 16th at $199.99, first through GL.iNet’s own site. Amazon availability will follow shortly after.

Aircove Fortify Wi-Fi standard AX1800, 2×2 MU-MIMO AX6000, 4×4 MU-MIMO VPN speed (WireGuard) Up to 330 Mbps Up to 900 Mbps Ethernet ports Standard Gigabit Two 2.5 Gbps + four 1 Gbps Device capacity Limited Up to 86 devices, 1,500 sq ft

The real story is partnering with GL.iNet rather than building hardware in-house. It lets ExpressVPN focus on the VPN and privacy software it’s known for, while outsourcing router engineering to a company with a proven platform in the Flint 2.