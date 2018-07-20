Digital Trends
Computing

Facebook suspends data firm claiming access to 1 trillion conversations

Chuong Nguyen
By

Facebook may have another Cambridge Analytica on its hands, and the company is taking an unusually proactive step to contain what could potentially be another large privacy scandal. On Friday, July 20, the social network said it is suspending Boston-based Crimson Hexagon, a data analytics firm that claims to have more than 1 trillion consumer conversations aggregated from social media, forums, blogs, reviews, and other online sources. Crimson Hexagon counts government agencies from the United States, Turkey, and Russia among its clients with the purpose of helping organizations monitor public sentiment.

While Facebook found no wrongdoing by Crimson Hexagon, the company’s access to data from Facebook and Facebook-owned Instagram was temporarily shut down pending further investigation. “Facebook Inc. said Friday it was suspending an analytics firm while it investigates whether that firm’s government contracts violate the social-media giant’s policies on how its public data is collected and shared,” The Wall Street Journal reported. Unlike the now-defunct political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, which collected private profile data from more than 87 million Facebook users, Crimson Hexagon claims it merely pulls readily available information from public profiles. Even though Facebook has found no evidence of improper data collection, the company is investigating Crimson Hexagon’s policies on how data is collected, stored, and shared.

“We don’t allow developers to build surveillance tools using information from Facebook or Instagram,” Facebook said in a statement. “We take these allegations seriously, and we have suspended these apps while we investigate.”

For its part, Crimson Hexagon chief technology officer Chris Bingham said that it is fully cooperating with the investigation. In a blog post, Bingham said that Crimson Hexagon “routinely vets all potential government customers that inquire about the platform and will decline potential customers with use cases that would violate policies of our data partners, like Twitter. Each government customer must contractually commit, in writing, to the detailed use cases that they will be pursuing on the platform.” Moreover, Bingham claims that no private data is collected as part of the company’s practice and that the collected data could only be used for specifically approved purposes. The company denies that it is helping with any government surveillance program.

This is not the first time that Facebook has been embroiled in controversy surrounding surveillance. In 2016, Facebook, along with Instagram and Twitter, shared public data with a startup that helped law enforcement monitor and track protesters in Ferguson, Missouri, and Baltimore, The Washington Post reported. After those incidents, Facebook revised its policy to prohibit partners from using data on its network for surveillance purposes. And following the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook has been under investigation in the U.S., U.K., and European Union, forcing the company to take a more consumer-friendly approach to privacy.

In addition to its government clients, other customers of Crimson Hexagon’s data analytics include Paramount Pictures, Adidas, General Motors, Twitter, and General Mills. The company was founded by Harvard University professor Gary King.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Everything you need to know about the T-Mobile and Sprint merger
Minecraft
Gaming

Want to play Minecraft with friends? Here's how to start your own server

Whether you're hosting a server for a few friends or launching a massive effort to recreate your favorite show's world, you've got options for hosting your own Minecraft Server.
Posted By Brad Bourque
new kensington dock transforms surface pro into studio
Computing

Turn your Surface Pro into a cheap Surface Studio with Kensington’s dock

Want a Surface Studio but don’t want to pay the premium price? Kensington has a new docking station built for the cheaper Surface Pro that essentially holds Microsoft’s detachable in an all-in-one-PC-style configuration.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fingers motherboard
Computing

AMD’s Ryzen desktop CPUs for 2019 may double the core count

Although we’re waiting for AMD to release new low-end second-generation Ryzen CPUs, AMD appears to be betting big on 2019. If current rumors are true, Ryzen 3 mainstream desktop CPUs will sport up to 16 cores using its Zen 2 design.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
hdmi 2 0 explained
Home Theater

HDMI 2.0b is a whole lot more than just a connection to your TV

HDMI 2.0b is the backbone for many of the latest updates in 4K UHD technology. And while a new cable standard can often involve a bunch of changes for consumers, that is not the case this time around.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kris Wouk
seattle asks facebook google for election data 64338022 vote democracy referendum graphics concept
Computing

Microsoft stops a Russian attempt at hacking 2018 midterm elections

Microsoft discovered that the Russian GRU military intelligence agency attempted to hack the 2018 U.S. midterm elections using similar phishing tactics previously employed to hack the 2016 presidential election.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
what is sata sata01
Web

Google, Microsoft, Twitter, and Facebook team up on new data transfer project

Some of the largest tech companies in the world have teamed up to make data portability a little easier. The initiative is called the Data Transfer Project, and the likes of Google, Twitter, Microsoft, and Facebook are all on board.
Posted By Christian de Looper
asus zenbook s
Product Review

The ZenBook S doesn't like to show off, but it's one of the best PCs you can buy

Asus has designed a little jewel of a notebook. It looks great, feels solid in the hand, and incorporates several thoughtful design touches that elevate it from pedestrian to premier.
Posted By Mark Coppock
best budget laptop
Computing

These cheap laptops will make you wonder why anyone spends more

Looking for a budget notebook for school, work, or play? The best budget laptops - including our top pick, the Asus ZenBook UX330UA - will get the job done without digging too deep into your pockets.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith