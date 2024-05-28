 Skip to main content
Few people are using ChatGPT and other AI tools regularly, study suggests

Not a day seems to go by now without generative-AI products like ChatGPT making the news, but few people are making regular use of the tools, a new study suggests.

Carried out by the Reuters Institute and Oxford University and involving 6,000 respondents from the U.S., U.K., France, Denmark, Japan, and Argentina, the researchers found that OpenAI’s ChatGPT is by far the most widely used generative-AI tool and is two or three times more widespread than the next most widely used products — Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.

But despite all the hype surrounding generative AI over the last 18 months, only 1% of those surveyed are using ChatGPT on a daily basis in Japan, 2% in France and the UK, and 7% in the U.S. The study also found that between 19% and 30% of the respondents haven’t even heard of any of the most popular generative AI tools, and while many of those surveyed have tried using at least one generative-AI product, only a very small minority are, at the current time, regular users deploying them for a variety of tasks.

Not surprisingly, it’s younger people who are much more likely to be using generative AI tools regularly, the study found. Bringing all of the data together, 56% of those aged between 18 and 24 said they’ve used ChatGPT at least once, compared to just 16% of those aged 55 and over.

About 24% said they’ve used generative AI tools to obtain information, while 28% said they’ve used it to create various kinds of media, including text, audio, code, images, and video.

The research team concluded that going forward, “some use will be driven by people seeking out and using stand-alone generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, but it seems likely that much of it will be driven by a combination of professional adaptation, through products used in the workplace, and the introduction of more generative AI-powered elements into platforms already widely used in people’s private lives, including social media and search engines, as illustrated with the recent announcements of much greater integration of generative AI into Google Search.”

It also noted that much of the public is still unsure “whether, on balance, generative AI will make their own lives and society better or worse,” a viewpoint it described as understandable, “given many are not aware of any of these products, and few have personal experience of using them frequently,” though it added that younger people and those with higher levels of formal education, who are also more likely to have used generative AI, “are generally more positive” about the fast-developing technology.

Apple finally has a way to defeat ChatGPT
A MacBook and iPhone in shadow on a surface.

OpenAI needs to watch out because Apple may finally be jumping on the AI bandwagon, and the news doesn't bode well for ChatGPT. Apple is reportedly working on a large language model (LLM) referred to as ReALM, which stands for Reference Resolution As Language Modeling. Made to give Siri a boost and help it understand context, the model comes in four variants, and Apple claims that even its smallest model performs on a similar level to OpenAI's ChatGPT.

This tantalizing bit of information comes from an Apple research paper, first shared by Windows Central, and it appears to be an early peek into what Apple has been cooking for a while now. ReALM is Apple's own LLM that was reportedly made to enhance Siri's capabilities; these improvements include a greater ability to understand context in a conversation.

Read more
GPT-4 vs. GPT-3.5: how much difference is there?
Infinix Zero 30 5G Android phone in gold color with ChatGPT virtual assistant.

The ChatGPT chatbot is an innovative AI tool developed by OpenAI. As it stands, there are two main versions of the software: GPT-4 and GPT-3.5. Toe to toe in more ways than one, there are a couple of key differences between both versions that may be deal-breakers for certain users. But what exactly are these differences? We’re here to help you find out. 

We’ve put together this side-by-side comparison of both ChatGPT versions, so when you’re done reading, you’ll know what version makes the most sense for you and yours.
What are GPT 3.5 and GPT-4?

Read more
ChatGPT AI chatbot can now be used without an account
The ChatGPT website on a laptop's screen as the laptop sits on a counter in front of a black background.

ChatGPT, the AI-powered chatbot that went viral at the start of last year and kicked off a wave of interest in generative AI tools, no longer requires an account to use.

Its creator, OpenAI, launched a webpage on Monday that lets you begin a conversation with the chatbot without having to sign up or log in first.

Read more