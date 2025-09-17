 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

A few tweaks and this fighting robot will give as good as it gets

Its ability to recover is astonishing.

By
Unitree's G1 robot.
Unitree

We first saw Unitree’s humanoid robot pulling some kung fu moves back in March when it kicked a baton out of the hand of its human opponent.

Fast forward six months and the G1 robot is showing clear signs of improvement, though admittedly it still needs a few tweaks to become an effective combatant … if that’s the goal.

Recommended Videos

A video (below) shared by RoboHub this week shows the G1 taking a battering from a human assailant while performing a few moves of its own. As you’ll see, the humanoid robot’s movement is incredibly natural, but what’s most impressive is its ability to stay upright. For example, check the speed at which it gets back on its feet after stumbling on a piece of flooring early on in the video.

Testing Humanoid Robots to the Limit

Professor He Kong’s team from the Active Intelligent Systems (ACT) Lab at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen, China, has released a video showcasing a “violence test” designed to challenge the limits of… https://t.co/B01K1ez8g6 pic.twitter.com/97161kcnHh

— RoboHub🤖 (@XRoboHub) September 15, 2025

The footage comes from a team at the Active Intelligent Systems (ACT) Lab at the Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech) in Shenzhen, China, which has been working on improving the G1.

The video shows the humanoid robot taking a number of kicks to its torso, but each time it recovers with ease. The G1 also performs its own kicks and punches, but its human opponent is behind it, so all of the moves leave it looking a bit silly. If the engineers can refine the robot’s software to properly take on an opponent, Unitree’s G1 will become a lean, mean, fighting machine … at which point we can all start worrying.

Joking aside, while the creation of a bipedal robot soldier isn’t out of the question, dramatic videos like this are geared more toward showcasing their impressive design and human-like mobility, at the same time highlighting the exciting advancements being made in humanoid robotics.

Unitree’s robot — and other similar ones from the likes of Boston Dynamics, Tesla, LimX Dynamics, Robotera, and Figure — could be used to transform the workplace, especially production lines and warehouses. Mass production is the goal, but that still looks to be a few years away.

Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

AI combines with old tech to give a woman her voice back
Thanks to AI technology, Sarah Ezekiel can now speak with the voice that she lost 25 years ago after developing motor neurone disease.
Sarah Ezekiel, who can now speak with the voice she lost 25 years ago.

Brit Sarah Ezekiel lost her voice after developing motor neurone disease (MND) 25 years ago and ever since has been speaking with what she described as a “posh robot’s voice.”

MND is a progressive neurological condition that damages the nerves controlling muscles, leading to weakness and eventual paralysis. After about five years with the disease, Sarah was able to use eye-gaze technology that allowed her to type and speak with a synthetic voice, similar to the late physicist Stephen Hawking, the BBC reported.

Read more
Watch this humanoid robot nail complex tasks and think on the fly
Boston Dynamics' AI-powered Atlas robot looks ready for the workplace.
Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot performing tasks.

Boston Dynamics’ humanoid robot may have skipped the inaugural "robot Olympics" in China last week, but that doesn’t mean the engineers behind the machine have been sitting around watching the world go by. 

Indeed, a video released by the Massachussetts-based company on Wednesday reveals that the team has been hard at work on Atlas, its advanced and highly talented bipedal bot.

Read more
This humanoid robot dominated the track events at the ‘robot Olympics’
One particular humanoid robot really shone at the World Humanoid Robot Games over the weekend.
Unitree's H1 robot running in a race.

The first-ever World Humanoid Robot Olympics has wrapped up in Beijing, China, and one particular robot shone in the track events.

Built by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, the H1 humanoid robot helped the team to pick up four gold medals, three silver, and four bronze at the three-day contest, which saw more 280 teams from 16 countries showcasing around 500 humanoid robots.

Read more