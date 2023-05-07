 Skip to main content
Flash deal drops the price of this HP gaming laptop to $650

HP has come a long way in the past few years when it comes to making gaming laptops, and the latest iteration in their arsenal, the HP Victus 16, is a great example of that. While you can grab it from HP’s website for just $650, rather than the usual $1,000, it’s worth spending a little bit of that discount for a couple of upgrades here and there.

Why you should buy the HP Victus 16 gaming laptop

The beating heart of any gaming laptop is its GPU, and the HP Victus 16 comes with an RTX 3050 at base spec, a pretty good entry-level GPU that will let you play most modern free-to-play games and some AAA games. That said, it’s absolutely worth upgrading to the RTX 3050 Ti for an extra $50 since it will give you a nice little bump in performance and more power to work with. As for the CPU, you get the excellent AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, which won’t bottleneck you and let you play most CPU-intense games and do things such as streaming or editing work. You can also upgrade the CPU to an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H for an extra $120, but it’s not worth it, especially since upgrading both the CPU and GPU would cost you a significant $250.

As for RAM, you get 8GBs of DDR5 memory, which is the fastest RAM on the market, but we’d encourage you to upgrade to 16GBs for an extra $80; it will add a massive quality of life improvement. Storage is similarly on the lower end at 256GBs, and an upgrade there is also warranted, at least the 512GB for $60, although you could always spring for one of these external hard drive deals instead. Finally, we’d be remiss, not to mention the massive 16.1-inch screen that runs at FHD and, in this case, is worth upgrading to the 144Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, and 300nit beak brightness version for $60.

The HP Victus 16 is a great laptop, even at base spec, especially with HP’s $650 price tag. Even so, for an extra $170 or so, you can make it so much better and improve not only the quality of life but its versatility. It’s also worth looking at some of these other gaming laptop deals for a bit of variety, but the HP Victus 16 with a couple of upgrades is hard to beat for the price.

