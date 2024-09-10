 Skip to main content
A forced Windows update is coming next month

Microsoft

Windows 11 version 22H2 will reach its end of servicing next month, and Microsoft has announced a forced update to 23H2 for October 8. This means machines running 22H2 (Home and Pro editions) will stop receiving updates after next month, leaving them vulnerable to security threats. Enterprise, Education, and Internet of Things (IoT) Enterprise editions running version 21H2 will also receive the automatic update.

In a post on the Windows Message Center, Microsoft urges users to update before October 8 or participate in the automatic update to keep themselves “protected and productive” since the monthly Patch Tuesday updates are “critical to security and ecosystem health.”

Microsoft releases feature updates every year, and they always come with 24 months of support for Home and Pro editions and 36 months of support for Enterprise and Education editions. This year’s version, 24H2, is expected to arrive this fall and is usually made available to Release Preview Insiders before rolling out to the public.

Once it’s out, anyone can upgrade to the latest version, but you can also stick with the forced upgrade to 23H2. If you don’t know how to upgrade to 23H2, there’s a video on the Windows community YouTube channel that walks you through the steps.

Windows updates have long been an annoyance to many since they seem to pop up at the most annoying moments — but this time you’ve got 30 days to prepare. The update is an important part of keeping your PC secure, so make sure you and any family members are safely updated by the time 22H2 reaches its end of servicing.

On the other hand, if you’re still using Windows 10, the end of service date is October 14, 2025, so you’ve got plenty of time to upgrade.

