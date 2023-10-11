It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Dell has its own type of Prime Day deals at the moment to compete with Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days event in October. With heavy discounts on a wide range of refurbished laptops and desktops, now’s your time to replace that old and aging laptop or desktop you’ve been meaning to. The focus here is very much on business-based devices that tend to have some level of cosmetic damage, but that’s perfect for anyone who’s been looking for Prime Day laptop deals or similar for their home office or small business. Best of all, it means that some units are just $119. There are hundreds of desktop computers and laptops available, and only you know best what you’re looking for. In all cases, keep an eye on the cosmetic grade level. A is best, but if you’re not too worried about damage, B will still do the job well.

What to shop for in the Dell refurbished sale

Starting with an incredible deal right off the bat, the costs just $179. It has an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory, 500GB of standard hard drive space, and it has Windows 10 Pro installed. It’s cosmetic grade A, so should look almost new, but under your desk, you won’t notice a thing anyway. It’s usually priced at $249, so you’re getting a big discount here.

If you’re looking for something more portable, Dell is a good bet as one of the best laptop brands with plenty of you can check out. We recommend the . It’s $339 with a cosmetic grade of B. It has an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch non-touch display. You’re getting a lot for the price here, and as makers of some of the best laptops, you can trust Dell.

Back to , if you want something more powerful than the $79 deal above, how about the It costs $459 and you get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 250GB of SSD storage, and a cosmetic grade of A. It should be a reliable workhorse in your home office with plenty of storage space.

As you can see, the Dell refurbished sale is massive, with so many options, and it definitely competes with Amazon’s Prime Day Big Deal Days sale happening now. There are laptops and desktops for every budget, so it’s worth seeing what’s out there for yourself. You know best about what you’re looking for, so check out the various configurations and see what works for you, or buy one of our suggestions above.

