The modular computing company, Framework, deviated from its usual hardware lineup, showcasing its first desktop PC at a launch event in San Francisco, California on Tuesday.

The new product, called Framework Desktop was developed around the AMD Ryzen AI Max- a new processor with impressive specifications, including CPU support up to 16 cores, graphics support up to Radeon 8060, and memory up to 128GB. Framework founder, Nirav Patel said at the launch that the brand shifted its entire pipeline to create a product around this component.

Inspired by the legacy DIY culture of desktop building, Patel added that Framework Desktop is intended to be highly accessible and was “designed to be the easiest PC you’ll ever build.” Describing the PC as “portable, small, quiet, and powerful.” The AMD Ryzen AI Max as a laptop processor being used in a desktop, the PC benefits from this set up. Patel also noted you can use it to “play games, write CAD, as a network server, and as a workstation.”

In typical Framework fashion, the Desktop maintains open PC standards, with the AMD Ryzen AI Max having a mini ITX form factor. The device also includes x4 PCle 4.0 slots, 2x M.2 SSD, and a standard ATX power supply. Output and connectivity include two USB-A ports, two Display Ports, one HDMI port, two USB-C ports, one 3.5 audio jack, Wi-Fi 7, and 5G ethernet.

The Framework Desktop was designed to stay as quiet as possible, with a giant 120mm fan and heatsink developed by Cooler Master, which can run at 120 watts continuously while still keeping quiet. The only aspect of the desktop that isn’t readily customizable is the memory, which had to be soldered to the main frame.

The AMD Ryzen AI Max chip provides many of the common gaming experiences known for the brand’s chips, including Zen 5, RDNA 3.5, AMD software, and AMD FSR, with hundreds of games supported out of the box.

Framework also detailed that the desktop can run state-of-the-art models like Llama 3.370B in real time on device. Comparing prices of other high-compute desktops, such as Apple’s Mac Studio, which sells for $4,800 and Nvidia’s Digits desktop, which remains unpriced, the Framework Desktop will sell for $1,999 in its high-end 128GB configuration.

As for software, the laptop supports Windows 11 and Linux, with Framework especially supporting gaming on Linux in 2025.

Aesthetics aspects include black and translucent side panel options, and a color customizable front panel with seven panels that can be swapped for different tiles and logos. Framework notes that in open-source style, developers have experimented with 3D printing unique designs. The desktop also comes with a carrying panel for increased portability.

The Framework Desktop is available in a mainboard version and DIY edition. The latter allows you to bring your own fan, board, and operating system. The device takes less than five minutes to put together with the included screwdriver.

In addition to the high-end model, the desktop is available in a 64GB configuration starting at $1,599, and a 32GB configuration starting at $1099.

Preorders begin today and the Framework Desktop will ship in the early third quarter.