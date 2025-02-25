 Skip to main content
Framework Laptop 12 wants to grab students with modular 2-in-1

By
Framework Laptop 12 showcased at launch event on February 25, 2025.
Framework

The modular computing company, Framework, is delving into many new hardware spaces, having introduced its first entry-level laptop at a launch event in San Francisco, California on Tuesday.

The device, called Framework Laptop 12 is the brand’s smallest laptop offering to date, featuring a custom 12.2-inch 1920 x 200 touchscreen display with over 400 nits brightness, stylus support, and a two-in-one convertible design that Framework founder, Nirav Patel called the brand’s “easiest to use, most reparable, most durable, product yet.”  

Framework Laptop 12 showcased at launch event on February 25, 2025.
Framework

Framework said it opted for higher-end specifications that aren’t typically seen in an entry-level laptop. The Framework Laptop 12 supports the full 13th-Gen Intel core processor range, 48GB of memory, 2TB of storage, and Wi-Fi 6E. Looking back at the Framework’s launch teaser, which dropped a few weeks ahead of the event, and hinted at something colorful and flexible, it turned out to be accurate.   

Recommended Videos

The device will be available in five color options, including Lavender, Sage, Grey, Black, and Bubblegum. It features a two-toned color scheme that will also benefit the laptop by way of durability. 

“We have shock-absorbing TPU over-modeled on plastic with metal inner structure to handle bumps and drops. Just like any product we make, any part can be replaced in minutes,” Patel said. 

Many aspects of the device indicate that the Framework Laptop 12 will be marketed toward students and young users. The Framework Laptop 12 will be available for preorder in April and will go on sale by mid-year. The company hasn’t revealed any price details for the coming laptop.  

In addition to its new laptop introduction, the brand announced at the event updates to its Framework Laptop 13 and Framework Laptop 16 models and also unveiled another new product, the Framework Desktop, powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max processor, with gaming and AI processes in mind. 

