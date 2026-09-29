Framework’s 192GB Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 desktop for running AI at home opens for pre-order tomorrow

If you’ve been waiting to run big AI models on your own desk, mark your calendar. Framework has announced that pre-orders for its new 192GB Framework Desktop go live tomorrow, Wednesday, in the morning Pacific Time.

What do you get with the new Framework Desktop?

The biggest upgrade is memory. This version ships with 192GB of unified memory, a 50% jump over the 128GB limit of the current model. That’s a lot of memory for a machine small enough to tuck under your desk. Powering it all is AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 chip, which runs its 16 Zen 5 cores at speeds of up to 5.2 GHz and pairs them with upgraded Radeon 8065S graphics.

We’re opening pre-orders for the 192GB Framework Desktop this Wednesday morning Pacific Time. This has AMD’s new Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495, an open-end x4 PCIe slot, a pre-installed Noctua fan, and an optional pre-built config with Fedora pre-loaded. pic.twitter.com/JfidMrtN9p — Framework (@FrameworkPuter) September 28, 2026

So, why does all that memory matter? Framework says the machine can run DeepSeek V4-Flash at Q8 on its own, with memory left over to give the model more context to work with. That’s a big deal for AI tinkerers.

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A few smaller changes round things out. The PCIe x4 slot is now open at the end, so bigger expansion cards will fit. Framework also installs a Noctua fan out of the box and offers an optional pre-built setup that comes with Fedora Linux ready to go.

Everything else stays the same. It still uses a standard Mini-ITX form factor and a FlexATX power supply, and it was built with Linux support in mind from day one.

Is the 192GB model worth the extra cash?

That depends on what you plan to do with it. LPDDR5X memory prices keep going up, and Framework has warned that the 192GB version will cost a lot more than the 128GB model. The company even suggests that buyers pick between the 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB options based on their budget.

If running large AI models locally is your goal, the 192GB Framework Desktop is worth a look tomorrow. If not, save your money and pick one of the cheaper configurations that better fit your budget.

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