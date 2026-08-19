Framework’s cheapest laptop just got serious about taking on the MacBook Neo

The MacBook Neo made the budget laptop segment a lot more competitive overnight. Apple showed that you can get more for just a few hundred dollars. This had Windows laptop brands scrambling to drop worthy competitors, and Framework’s cheapest notebook is also swinging back now.

Back in May, YouTuber Jeff Geerling compared the original Framework Laptop 12 directly against Apple’s budget MacBook. Apple’s laptop turned out faster, quieter, more efficient, better built, and equipped with a better display. While Framework had repairability, upgradeability, a touchscreen, and its 360-degree hinge on its side, the Neo still beat it out in terms of sheer value.

Framework apparently wasn’t content leaving things there. The company has now introduced a heavily upgraded Framework Laptop 12 with Intel’s new Core Series 3 processors, Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, faster memory support, and potentially much better battery life. Preorders are open now, with the first systems shipping in October.

Framework finally has a $699 answer… sort of

A prebuilt Framework Laptop 12 with Fedora starts at $699, including a Core 3 304 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Apple currently asks the same $699 for its entry-level MacBook Neo with an A18 Pro, 8GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD. But if you want Windows preinstalled, you need to shell out another $100. Conveniently, Apple’s 512GB MacBook Neo also costs $799.

For this price, you get a 12.2-inch, 1920 x 1200 touchscreen, a 360-degree hinge, and stylus support. Framework’s classic upgradeable DDR5 memory, replaceable M.2 storage, and four customizable Expansion Card slots return here. In comparison, Apple gives you a larger, sharper 13-inch display and the impressive efficiency of its fanless A18 Pro system, while keeping RAM and storage soldered in place.

Everything Framework fixed with its budget laptop

The new Intel chips could be the most important change. Framework offers Core 3 304, Core 5 320, and Core 7 350 configurations. It says the Core 5 320 delivered a 70% increase in 4K Netflix streaming battery life compared with the Core i5-1334U version of the previous Laptop 12 in its early testing.

Two of the four Expansion Card positions now support Thunderbolt 4, meaning support for high-speed peripherals, eGPUs, and two 4K 60Hz external displays. Framework has also upgraded connectivity to Wi-Fi 7 and memory support to DDR5-6400 with capacities up to 64GB.

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Framework even tackled two much smaller complaints owners kept bringing up. A fingerprint reader is now available and comes standard on Core 5 and Core 7 configurations, while a new backlit keyboard is offered as an option and ships standard on prebuilt Fedora Core 5 and Core 7 systems. The weakest link may still be the display. Framework has retained the existing 12.2-inch 60Hz LCD with a relatively limited 50% NTSC color gamut.