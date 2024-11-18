Google may finally merge Chromebooks and Android

Google may be working to merge Chrome OS into its Android operating system to strengthen the value proposition of the software for its best Android tablets. While rumors circulate about Google’s Pixel Tablet 2, experts speculate on how the brand can use future devices to compete with Apple’s stronghold in the tablet market with its iPad line.

Sources told Android Authority that Google may be closer to unifying its Android and ChromeOS operating systems for the benefit of bridging this gap. Not only would Android gain highlight features from ChromeOS but in the future, some of the best Chromebooks may also run under a reimagined Android OS, that is more attuned for entertainment as well as productivity. The source added this could be a project that takes several years to unfold.

If the project came to fruition, a blend of Android tablets and Chromebooks running Android could potentially push the software market share in Google’s favor. There is also a Pixel Laptop rumored to be released running an Android operating system.

Despite being a software and services titan in many different arenas, Google has been unable to truly challenge Apple when it comes to tablet market share. Many hardware brands, including Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi partner with Google to use the Android operating system on their tablets. Additionally, Google introduced its own Pixel Tablet in 2023. Even so, Apple still dominates the tablet market with a single tablet line, which takes up 55% of the global market share with iOS, 45% of the market goes to Android devices, and 0.11% goes to Linux in October 2024, according to StatCounter.

Pixel Tablet 2 rumors suggest the device could be released in 2025, which could make it ineligible for the long-standing project. However, subsequent Pixel Tablet models could potentially be released with the fused Android and ChromeOS system, according to Android Headlines.

Though Google has not shared any official details about plans to merge Chrome OS and Android, the brand did discuss in June, how it would implement parts of Android’s tech stack into ChromeOS. The publication noted that the stack included “Android Linux kernel and Android frameworks,” with apps, features, and extensions that could be a part of the project.

Android Headlines noted that Google isn’t the only brand that has blended operating systems on a single device. The Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 5 Hybrid notably works as an Android tablet but morphs into a Windows laptop when connected to a keyboard. Brands including HP and Dell have also previously released similar products to the market.