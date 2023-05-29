 Skip to main content
Our 5 favorite Memorial Day gaming laptop deals for 2023

Knowing what are good gaming laptop deals is a little different from regular laptop deals with the focus squarely on powerful performance and anything to make your gaming time better. With so many options around this Memorial Day, we’ve picked out some highlights that we think are the best options for gamers, no matter what their budget is. Below are some reasonably priced gaming laptops if money is tight, along with the most high-end and latest technology around if you can afford it. Read on while we take you through the best options available today.

Acer Nitro 5 — $750, was $950

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends

Acer has a strong hold on being one of the best laptop brands for affordability or budget computing, and that extends to gaming. The Acer Nitro 5 has all the core specs you could need when gaming on a budget. That includes an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050. More memory would have been appreciated but otherwise, this is a fairly well-balanced system for the price. It also has a gorgeous 17.3-inch full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate along with a 4-zone RGB keyboard to really capture the gamer aesthetic that is often sought out. A refined chassis offers dual-fan cooling and dual-in takes along with a quad-exhaust port design to keep it running cooler than you’d think. It also has a HDMI 2.1 port which is sure to be useful.

Acer Predator Helios 300 — $1,000, was $1,500

Acer Predator Helios 300

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is benefiting from a substantial price cut right now. It has an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. Effectively, everything is an upgrade compared to the Acer system above. It also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz. A 4-zone RGB keyboard looks great while there’s an excellent cooling system, DTS X Ultra sound, and plenty of customization options too. It’s ideal if you want a strong all-rounder without having to spend a fortune to do so.

Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop — $1,100, was $1,650

The Asus ROG Zephyrus placed at a side angle.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop may have a smaller display than other gaming systems but that means it’s more portable. Also, its 14-inch WQXGA display has a great 2560 x 1600 resolution while it offers 500 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor and 16GB of memory, while there’s a huge 1TB of SSD storage for installing all your games to. For the graphics card, an AMD Radeon RX 6700S with 8GB of dedicated VRAM means you won’t have any issues playing the latest games. Other features include a built-in MUX switch for switching to direct GPU mode as needed, while there’s an intelligent cooling system and Dolby Atmos support for the four speaker system.

Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop — $2,800, was $3,500

The Alienware x17 R2 gaming laptop facing forward on a white background.

Alienware is a popular name for anyone seeking out a great gaming laptop that also looks pretty cool. The Alienware x17 R2 offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, a huge 32GB of memory, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM and 1TB of SSD storage. All that is pretty high end stuff with gaming laptops usually sticking with i7 processors and a still respectable 16GB of memory. This is also Alienware’s thinnest 17-inch gaming laptop yet while still sporting a high-end display. The 17-inch full HD display has a refresh rate of 360Hz and response time of 1ms, all while also supporting Dolby Vision. Its speakers also provide Dolby Atmos support. An advanced Alienware cooling system ensures nothing will overheat while the Alienware Command Center means you can make extensive adjustments including overclocking or putting the system into a quiet mode. It even has a high-end keyboard with RGB LED lighting, N-key rollover technology, anti-ghosting technology, and 1.5mm key-travel. Designed to be superior in nearly every way, this is a great option if you can afford it.

Alienware m16 gaming laptop — $3,000, was $3,450

Alienware m16 laptop on a white background.

If you want one of the best gaming laptops around and money is no object, you need the Alienware m16 gaming laptop. It has all the latest hardware including a 13th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card with 16GB of dedicated VRAM. There’s also 32GB of memory and a massive 2TB of SSD storage space. The 16-inch QHD+ display offers a resolution of 2560 x 1600 with a 240Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It’s all ideal for playing the most demanding of games without a problem. An advanced cooling system means no risk of overheating either. The keyboard offers palm rests, a larger touchpad, and a recessed design for added comfort too. The ultimate gaming laptop right now, if you can spare the cash, this will last you for a long time to come.

