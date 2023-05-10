The best laptops are considered such for good reason, but they also come with higher price tags than many people are looking for. However, right now you can get a deal on a laptop with specs that compare well with premium laptops. The Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is just $279 at Walmart today. This build would regularly set you back $579, making this deal worth $300 in savings. Free shipping is included, and in many areas you can even pick the laptop up at your nearest Walmart the same day.

Why you should buy the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

The Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a popular laptop for people searching through the best budget laptops, and it makes a good laptop option for students in most cases. This build offers more power and storage than you can often find at this price point, however, making it a great option for almost anyone short of professional creators. It has a quad-core Intel processor and a 512GB solid state drive, and the 16GB of RAM ensures a snappy, responsive experience for most applications and uses. From a performance standpoint, this laptop makes even many of the comparably-priced best Chromebooks worth passing on.

The Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is good for much more than work, however. It has a Full HD resolution display that’s great for keeping up with your favorite TV shows and movies, as is the THX-tuned audio. This technology enables the best audio quality possibly for on-the-go entertainment no matter what kind of content you may be watching. This laptop also gets up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, so it’s great from a practical standpoint. It has a built-in fingerprint scanner for security, and its high quality webcam makes it a good option for remote workers and collaborations.

You can take home this impressive build of the Gateway 14-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $279 at Walmart right now. This deal isn’t expected to last long, so you’ll need to act quickly to claim the laptop while you can. Its regular price is $579, making the savings from this deal $300. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

