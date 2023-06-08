 Skip to main content
Walmart just slashed the price of this 15-inch Windows laptop to $179

If you’re on the tightest of budgets but still need a Windows laptop, Walmart has the right laptop deals for you. Namely, you can buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for $179 instead of $199. This is a super-basic laptop so it won’t suit everyone but if you’re in dire need of something Windows-based without spending much, this could be it. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

You won’t see Gateway among our list of the best laptop brands. It might be a maker of laptops but none of them are exactly high-end. This particular laptop doesn’t even rival the best budget laptops but it does cover the very basics. It has an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of eMMC storage. Speed isn’t going to be its thing but it does mean you can use Windows 10 in S mode on the move which is essential for some situations.

More appealingly is its extras. Its 15.6-inch full HD screen is a surprise at this price given you often only see HD displays. There are also built-in stereo speakers that have been tuned by THX Audio, Bluetooth 5.1 support, an HDMI output, and perhaps most impressively — a built-in fingerprint reader. The latter is great for security and saving you from entering so many passwords manually. It also has up to 8.5 hours of battery life which is useful when using on the move. It even has a numeric keypad as part of its keyboard which is something you can’t always guarantee with any laptop, regardless of price.

In this price range, many people might prefer to buy one of the best Chromebooks but if for whatever reason, ChromeOS doesn’t suit your requirements, the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook will suffice if you’re patient with its speed. It particularly suits anyone looking to buy a laptop for their child but also any adult who has a very low budget.

Usually priced at $199, the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is even cheaper right now at Walmart. It’s available for $179 so you save $20 off an already inexpensive laptop. If you just need the basics, buy it now before the deal ends soon.

