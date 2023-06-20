For anyone looking for cheap laptop deals, you can generally depend on Walmart to be at hand with a bargain. Today, it has the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for $199, reduced from $299. It won’t be fast by any means but if you need a Windows-based laptop and you can’t afford much, it offers some benefits. Here’s what you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

If you don’t recognize Gateway from the best laptop brands list, that’s because it doesn’t feature. Gateway is a basic and often cheap laptop brand that serves the purpose of keeping your costs down. You won’t see it among the best budget laptops but it serves a purpose if you don’t have much to spend. This Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook instantly looks appealing thanks to its 15.6-inch full HD screen. It’s a great size for anyone who needs a bit more room than many other budget laptops can provide. Also, if you plan on watching any streaming shows, audio tuned by THX Audio further helps.

For work purposes, there’s an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U processor, 4GB of memory and 128GB of SSD storage. It’s basic stuff so Windows 11 even in S Mode won’t exactly fly here but it works well enough with a bit of patience. If you simply need to browse the internet and type up a few reports, it’ll more than suffice. At this price, you’d usually be restricted to a Chromebook so being able to use Windows for under $200 will be useful for some situations.

There are also other useful extras like a front-facing camera for video calls, Bluetooth 5.1 support, a built-in mic, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Impressively, it even fits in a fingerprint reader to save you from needing to enter so many passwords manually.

Basic but reliable, the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is a good option for anyone on a strict budget but in need of a Windows-based system. We’re thinking students or occasional commuters. Usually priced at $299, you can buy it from Walmart for $199 for a limited time only. It’s a bestseller already so be quick if it’s for you.

Editors' Recommendations