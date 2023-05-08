If you’re shopping for a laptop on a budget, don’t look past the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook. It isn’t the most powerful laptop you’ll come across, but it has some decent specs and can handle everyday tasks such as web browsing, spreadsheets and school work. It’s currently marked down to just $179 at Walmart, which is a $20 savings from its regular price of $199. The model discounted is the super cool red color, and free shipping is included if you decide to purchase.

Why you should buy the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook

Affordability is probably the main attraction when it comes to the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook, but that’s no reason to think it can’t get a lot of different jobs done. While it won’t be able to handle lengthy video edits or Hollywood visual effects, it has an AMD Ryzen 3 processor with Radeon Graphics, which will easily get you through day to day word processing, spreadsheets, web browsing, and note taking. It also has a Full HD display, which will get you through your weekend binge watching. This is a powerful enough laptop to consider alongside some of the best budget laptops, and even though it comes in at 15.6 inches, it’s super slim and has the portability a lot of people are looking for in the best Chromebooks on the market.

The Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook is able to reach up to 8.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, so there shouldn’t be any issues getting through the work day without a power cable. It also has a webcam that’s competent enough to get you through meetings and catchups with friends and family. It comes with Windows 10 S pre-installed, as well as some other handy software. The hard drive comes in at 128GB, which should be plenty to house all of your necessary software, but isn’t likely enough if you plan on loading it up with additional media. You can get additional storage that will go anywhere with you through any of the best cloud storage services, which can come in handy no matter how you plan to use the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook.

You can take home the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook for just $179 today at Walmart, which is a $20 savings from its regular price of $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

