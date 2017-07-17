GPD Pocket, a 7-inch netbook running Windows 10, now available for order

Why it matters to you If you've been searching for a tiny Windows 10 notebook PC that you can stick in your pocket, then GPD has you covered.

The Windows 10PC ecosystem is incredibly broad and deep, with just about every conceivable form factor running Microsoft’s latest and greatest operating system. And every now and then, some thought-to-be-defunct machine type makes another appearance, and this time it’s the netbook. Typically smaller, lighter, and cheaper systems, netbooks were introduced in 2007 and were a craze for a few years before being killed off by tablets and low-cost “normal” notebooks. Now, GPD, typically a maker of Android handheld consoles, has introduced a netbook-like device for Windows 10, the GPD Pocket.

The GPD Pocket looks like a very small notebook PC, which was the typical netbook form factor as well, except Windows 10 is arguably much better suited for small screens like the Pocket’s 7-inch 1,920 x 1,200 display. While Windows desktop apps will be hard to use on such a small device, Windows 10 apps should scale nicely and be perfectly usable.

The Pocket runs everything with an Intel Atom x7-Z8750 CPU with 8GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 128GB of eMMC storage. That is not going to break any performance records, but it should be suitable for web browsing and productivity tasks. A 7,000mAh battery should keep things running for a few hours, at least.

In addition, GPD gave the Pocket a very MacBook-like magnesium alloy chassis that measures a diminutive 180mm x 106mm x 18.5mm, and it weighs a relatively light 480 grams. It has a tiny keyboard and a red nubbin for controlling the cursor, and connectivity comes by way of a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 connection, and HDMI. Wi-Fi is 802.11ac and Bluetooth 4.1 rounds out connectivity.

GPD has naturally been working on fleshing out the design and generating prototypes. In fact, in March the company released a video of a first-stage prototype that shows the diminutive Windows 10 PC in action:

The Pocket was being crowdfunded on Indiegogo at the price of $399 and it raised over $3,000,000. An Ubuntu Linux configuration was also listed for the same price. Now, GPD has started taking orders for the Pocket at Gearbest.com, which has the machine available for $496 with shipment in August 2017.

Updated: Added order information and updated specifications.