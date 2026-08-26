Gemini 3.5 Transcribe wants you to stop worrying about being a perfect talker

We all ramble, backtrack, and stumble over our words when we speak out loud. Google‘s new Gemini 3.5 Transcribe is built keeping our imperfect speech in mind. Announced as the company’s most precise speech-to-text model yet, it takes your messy, unpolished speech and turns it into clean, formatted text without expecting you to sound like a news anchor first.

It arrives alongside two companion models, Gemini 3.5 Live and Gemini 3.5 Live Experimental, and together the three make up what Google is branding “Gemini Audio.”

We’re introducing Gemini 3.5 Transcribe, our most precise speech-to-text model yet 🔊



It turns audio into precise transcription in 85+ languages, removing filler words like “ums” and “ahs” while handling self-corrections and capturing your intent so you can get things done using… pic.twitter.com/4GgHjSd301 — Google (@Google) August 26, 2026

How Gemini 3.5 Transcribe cleans up your speech

The model automatically strips out filler words like “um” and “ah,” so your transcribed text doesn’t carry every verbal hiccup. It also catches self-corrections in real time, so if you say “let’s meet Tuesday, no wait, Wednesday,” it understands you meant Wednesday and adjusts accordingly. You can also edit your text using nothing but your voice.

Recommended Videos

The model can also delegate tasks like image generation or file analysis to other Gemini models through function calling, a capability currently live in the Gemini app on macOS.

Gemini 3.5 Transcribe powers Rambler on @Android.



We first introduced Rambler at the Android Show to help turn spoken thoughts into polished text.



It uses 3.5 Transcribe to automatically remove filler words and clean up speech. You can also use your voice to make edits, correct… pic.twitter.com/BTHQuDYtkB — Google (@Google) August 26, 2026

Google reports strong accuracy numbers to back this up, with a word error rate of just 4% for real-time streaming and 2.6% for pre-recorded audio, plus support for more than 85 languages, regional accents, and specialized jargon. It can even attribute speech to up to three different speakers in a recording, complete with timestamps.

Which Google apps have Gemini 3.5 Transcribe already

This model isn’t sitting in a lab somewhere. It already powers Rambler, the dictation feature on Android’s Gboard, along with the Gemini app on macOS. Chrome support is coming soon, which will let you dictate directly into any web field.

Developers can access it now in Google AI Studio and Antigravity, Google agentic coding platform. Enterprise users access it through the Gemini Enterprise Agent Platform. It’s also expanding into Search Live, Gemini Live, Docs, Keep, and Gmail. So the next time you’re rambling into your phone, Gemini might just understand you better than you understand yourself.