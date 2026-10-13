Gemini 4 Argon is finally available for developers, businesses, and paid users

Google unveiled Gemini 4 Argon at the end of September, and on paper, it looked like the company’s strongest answer yet to the best models from OpenAI and Anthropic. There was just one fairly big problem. Almost nobody could actually use it. At launch, Argon was limited to a small batch of testers, trusted partners, and government work, while Google continued testing the model before a wider release. Two weeks later, Google is finally opening the gates.

Gemini 4 Argon is now available globally to developers and enterprises through the paid Gemini API tier, AI Studio, and Google’s Gemini platform. Google AI Ultra subscribers can also access it through Antigravity, while both Pro and Ultra subscribers can use Argon inside the Gemini app and AI Mode in Search.

Gemini 4 Argon is here.



It’s available globally today for developers and enterprises in the paid tier of the Gemini API and the Gemini platform, for Ultra subscribers in Google Antigravity, and Ultra and Pro subscribers in the Gemini app and Search.



Hope you all enjoy it! pic.twitter.com/2jyAgqoylU — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) October 13, 2026

Google is finally letting more people use Argon

Argon is still very much built for heavier work. Google is pitching it for coding, finance, legal work, cybersecurity, science, and other jobs where a model might need to chew through a complicated task for a while instead of spitting out a quick answer.

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Google says Argon now ranks first on the Vals Index, which measures AI performance across areas such as finance, coding, legal, and tax work. API access is also surprisingly aggressive on price. Google is launching Argon at an introductory $2 per million input tokens and $10 per million output tokens, while cached input tokens get a 95% discount.

Interestingly, Google had already told us where the rollout would begin. Paid API customers and people paying for Google AI Ultra were always supposed to be among the first groups through the door.

Google has a lot more to show for it now

The company also has more real-world examples than it did in September. Google says Argon helped increase agentic code submissions internally by more than 35% while reducing rollbacks by nearly a third. Chrome engineers also used it during a refactor spanning hundreds of files inside Chromium’s roughly 40 million-line codebase.

Argon has since been used to optimize Google’s Agent Development Kit, speed up the xTB quantum chemistry package, improve Gemma 4 inference, and help researchers with cybersecurity and scientific work. Access is much wider now, but free Gemini users are still sitting this one out. For regular users, Argon currently remains a Google AI Pro or Ultra perk.

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