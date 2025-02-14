Gemini introduces memory feature to rival ChatGPT

Google recently announced an upgraded memory feature that allows the AI chatbot to remember past conversations. This feature is currently available to Google One AI Premium subscribers and allows you to pick up where you left off seamlessly. Gemini labels the chats it got the info from, and you can also click on the label to go back to that specific chat.

The memory feature is an excellent addition since Gemini could not remember previous chats. Now, it shows you the specific conversation from which it recalled the information. However, the memory feature is nothing new to ChatGPT users, who have been using it for at least a year and for free. Google has not released any official information on the plan for the memory feature to reach free users or not. But if it wants to match ChatGPT, it’s definitely worth considering.

This isn’t Gemini’s only memory update; the November update added the possibility of remembering specific things based on personal preferences and interests. But for this to work, you must go to Gemini’s Saved Info tab and add the necessary information.

For now, the Gemini memory feature is coming out in English, but more languages will be introduced in the coming weeks. Additionally, you control what information is saved and can also review the info, erase it, and decide how long you want Gemini to save it. If you want to turn off Gemini Apps Activity altogether, you can do so by going to the My Activity page.