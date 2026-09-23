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Gemini lands Adobe as a connected app, letting you work without switching apps

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Connected Gemini apps.
Google / Digital Trends

Google has just announced a new slate of apps that are joining Gemini as a connected experience. The most notable addition is Adobe, while Squarespace lands as the other heavy hitter, allowing users to create and interact with website-related work. Write within the Gemini chat interface. Following is the full list of apps that can now be accessed as a connected Gemini experience:

ProductivityAirtable, Linear, monday.com, PandaDoc, Wispr AI, Zoho
CreativityAdobe, Picsart, Squarespace, Webflow
Lifestyleapartments.com, Experian, Peloton, SeatGeek

Access to all of the aforementioned services within the Gemini app is starting to roll out today, and they can be summoned by simply using the “@” command followed by the name of the connected tool. The broad idea behind connected Gemini apps is that you can take action by simply describing the task at hand in the form of natural language or conversational commands, without ever opening those apps or services in the first place.

The core benefit of connected Gemini apps

For example, if you want to find a song or create a playlist on YouTube Music, you simply have to open the Gemini app, summon the connector using the “@YouTubeMusic” command, and describe what you do. Gemini will handle the task autonomously in the background, which means you don’t even have to open the dedicated YouTube Music mobile app or its web dashboard. The following is the full list of apps that Gemini currently supports as a connected experience:

App (Platform)App (Platform)App (Platform)App (Platform)
Airtable (Web and App)Angi (Web and App)Apartments.com (Web and App)Canva (Web and App)
Contacts (Web and App)Device assistance (App only)Dropbox (Web only)Experian (Web and App)
Fever (Web and App)Find Hub (App only)Gemini Notebook (Web and App)GetYourGuide (Web and App)
GitHub (Web only)Google Ads (Web and App)Google Business Profile (Web only)Google Classroom (Web and App)
Google Home (App only)Google Photos (Web and App)Google Play (App only)Google Workspace (Web and App)
Granola (Web and App)HONOR Calendar (App only)HONOR Notes (App only)iHeartRadio (App only)
Instacart (Web and App)Lenovo Notes (App only)Linear (Web and App)Localiza (Web and App)
Messages (App only)Mind Space (App only)Monday.com (Web and App)OnePlus Notes (App only)
OpenTable (Web and App)OPPO Calendar (App only)OPPO Notes (App only)Otter.ai (Web and App)
PandaDoc (Web and App)Pandora (App only)Peloton (Web and App)Phone (App only)
Picsart (Web only)Samsung Calendar (App only)Samsung Gallery (App only)Samsung Notes (App only)
Samsung Reminder (App only)SeatGeek (Web only)Spotify (App only)Squarespace (Web and App)
TECNO Calendar (App only)TECNO Notepad (App only)Thumbtack (Web and App)Ticketmaster (Web and App)
Viator (Web and App)vivo Notes (App only)Webflow (Web and App)WhatsApp (App only)
Wispr AI (Web and App)Wix (Web and App)Xiaomi Calendar (App only)Xiaomi Notes (App only)
YouTube Music (Web and App)Zillow (Web and App)Zocdoc (Web and App)Zoho Bigin (Web and App)
Zoho CRM (Web and App)Zoho Desk (Web and App)Zoho Mail (Web and App)Zoho Projects (Web and App)

In order to use a third-party service as a connected Gemini experience, you must be signed in to Gemini with your Google account and also sign in to the third-party service with your account before you can start using them seamlessly using conversational voice commands. You can find detailed instructions on connecting Gemini with other services on this help page.

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Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Managing Editor
Nadeem is the Managing Editor at Digital Trends.
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