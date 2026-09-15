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Gemini Notebook’s latest update makes it a better study companion

Google is adding voice conversations, lecture recording, interactive quizzes, and short video overviews to its AI-powered notebook.

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Gemini Notebook update for students
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Google is giving Gemini Notebook, formerly NotebookLM, a major upgrade for students, adding new features designed to help them understand difficult concepts, capture lectures, and turn study materials into interactive learning tools. The update lands alongside a free year of Google’s paid AI plan for eligible college students.

Gemini Notebook can now talk you through your notes

The biggest addition is real-time voice conversations with your notebooks. Google says the feature will let you talk through difficult topics using the Gemini Notebook mobile app in nearly 100 languages. You’ll also be able to ask follow-up questions, get step-by-step explanations, and interrupt the conversation whenever you need to. The feature will roll out to Google AI Ultra subscribers this week, with Pro and other tiers to follow.

Gemini Notebook recorder
Google

Gemini Notebook is also picking up a built-in recorder in its mobile app starting next week. It’ll let you capture lectures or quickly jot down thoughts on the go, and those recordings will land right next to existing sources.

Quizzes and flashcards make studying more interactive

Google is expanding the interactive learning overviews housed under Reports and adding quiz formats like short answer, multiple select, and fill in the blank. These features let you quiz yourself, ask Gemini where you fell short, and tweak the questions afterward.

Gemini Notebook quiz
Google

A new short video overview format is also included, which condenses tricky topics into roughly 60-second sharable clips in more than 80 languages. The new learning overviews and quiz formats will roll out to all users over the next few weeks.

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This update builds on the Student Hub that Google added to Gemini last month. It comes with a free year of Google AI Pro for eligible US college students, which unlocks four times the usage limits compared to the free tier. Students outside the US get a free year of Google AI Plus instead, which offers double the usage limits. Both offers are available until the end of this year.

Pranob Mehrotra
Pranob Mehrotra
News Writer
Pranob is a seasoned tech journalist with over eight years of experience covering consumer technology. His work has been…
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