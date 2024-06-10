This content is sponsored. Digital Trends works closely with advertisers to highlight their products and services to our readers. Although this article is informational and not opinionated, it reflects thorough fact-checking by our team to ensure accuracy. Our dedicated partnerships team, not external advertisers, crafts all sponsored content in-house. For more information on our approach to sponsored content, click here .

Up until recently, you’ve always needed a beefy rig, primarily a desktop, to take advantage of AI tools and computing. Thanks to the advent of innovative AI chat tools — you know, the ones — that’s not necessarily the case anymore. But what if we told you there was a way to locally access AI tools to better your experiences and creativity? Meaning directly on a device in your possession rather than the cloud and through a series of functional enhancements that actually take your gaming to the next level. Cue GIGABYTE’s AI gaming laptops. The brand promises to help you “wield the power of AI,” and it’s not kidding. The new lineup of AI-focused laptops is equipped with lots of power, excellent visual and sound enhancements, and AI-specific features like a dedicated Windows Copilot key. Not to mention, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series laptop GPUs tucked inside were purpose-built to boost and support AI-related performance. But we haven’t even gotten to the best part yet. They’re on sale right now, so you can grab a powerful new system for less with the following GIGABYTE gaming laptop deals:

GIGABYTE G6 KF-H3US865KH gaming laptop — $1,269, was $1,399

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H at 4.9GHz

32GB DDR5 system RAM

GeForce RTX 4060

2TB solid-state drive

165Hz refresh rate display

You see the specs. They look great, but what you don’t see above is that the GIGABYTE G6 is equipped with WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a mesmerizing design. The 165Hz FHD+ display offers 16 inches of WUXGA goodness at 1920 by 1200. Plus, Dolby Atmos immersive sound delivers hyperrealistic spatial audio. It was built for gaming but it can do everything from entertainment and media playback to casual browsing and creative work — like graphic design. Meet your next universal laptop powered by AI. This deal saves you $130.

GIGABYTE G6X 9KG-43US864SH gaming laptop — $1,279, was $1,349

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX at 4.9GHz

32GB DDR5 system RAM

GeForce RTX 4060

1TB solid-state drive

165Hz refresh rate display

With the G6X, you get power and performance packed into a sleek, portable frame. Running Windows 11 Home, it’s ready to rock and roll, plus the 1920 by 1200 WUXGA display running at 165Hz doesn’t hurt. You’ll get smooth, responsive gameplay, and you can multitask like nobody’s business if you’re using it for creative or productivity-focused tasks. This deal saves you $70.

GIGABYTE G6X 9KG-43US865SH gaming laptop — $1,379, was $1,499

13th Gen Intel Core i7-13650HX at 4.9GHz

32GB DDR5 system RAM

GeForce RTX 4060

1TB solid-state drive

165Hz refresh rate display

Ideal for 1080P HD gaming at a smooth 165Hz, this G6X model has similarly powerful hardware as the others. It has 32GB of DDR5 RAM, the latest memory standard, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 and Intel Core i7 processor. More importantly, it has a 2TB solid-state drive for added storage space, which you’ll need if you plan to install a lot of modern games. This deal saves you $120.

GIGABYTE AORUS 16X AKG-53USC64SH gaming laptop — $1,519, was $1,599

14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX at 5.2GHz

32GB DDR5 system RAM

GeForce RTX 4060

1TB solid-state drive

165Hz refresh rate display

Check for dynamic audio with Dolby Atmos support, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, Intel WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a cutting-edge 16-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 by 1600 and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The GIGABYTE AORUS 16X has everything you’d need to run games on high or above settings — thanks to the Core i7, RTX 4060, and 32GB of DDR5 RAM — but more importantly, it’s going to look fantastic on the gorgeous display. This deal saves you $80.

GIGABYTE AORUS 16X ASG-53USC64SH gaming laptop — $1,800, was $1,950

14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX at 5.2GHz

32GB DDR5 system RAM

GeForce RTX 4060

1TB solid-state drive

165Hz refresh rate display

A crisp 16-inch WQXGA display with a resolution of 2560 by 1600 and a 165Hz refresh rate will keep you fully immersed in whatever you’re playing or working on. But the real performers here are the 14th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and GeForce RTX 4070. Game in style with RGB, portable power, and AI support. This deal saves you $150.

