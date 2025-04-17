This Gigabyte gaming laptop with RTX 4060, 32GB of RAM is on sale for just $1,000

Gamers with a budget of $1,000 for their next device: Set your sights on the Gigabyte G6 gaming laptop. It’s a relatively affordable option that greatly exceeds expectations, and it’s on sale from Best Buy with a $200 discount on its original price of $1,200. We highly recommend proceeding with your purchase as soon as possible though, as there’s no telling when the offer will expire. The gaming laptop could be back to its regular price as soon as tomorrow, so hurry!

Why you should buy the Gigabyte G6 gaming laptop

The Gigabyte G6 isn’t made by one of the best laptop brands, but we assure that you that it’s a worthwhile purchase. With the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, and 32GB of RAM, it can challenge the best gaming laptops in terms of performance — you’ll be able to play the best PC games at their highest settings. That’s certainly not something you can say for most of the gaming laptops you can buy for $1,000.

The 16-inch screen of the Gigabyte G6 gaming laptop features WUXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, for sharp details and smooth animations that will let you appreciate the graphics of modern video games. The machine also features a 1TB SSD for enough storage space to install several AAA titles, and with Windows 11 Home out of the box, you can start building you gaming library right after you unbox the Gigabyte G6.

You don’t need to spend a few thousand dollars on gaming laptop deals to walk away with a powerful machine. You can go for the Gigabyte G6, which is available from Best Buy right now with a $200 discount that drops its already affordable price from $1,200 to only $1,000. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, but we think stocks are flying off the shelves. If you want the Gigabyte G6 gaming laptop, buy it now so that you can pocket the savings, which you can spend on more video games and accessories.