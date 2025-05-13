Looking for a $1,000 gaming laptop? Check out this Gigabyte G6 deal

Looking for the best gaming laptop deals that you can buy for $1,000? You may want to set your sights on the Gigabyte G6. Its configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, which is originally sold for $1,200, is currently available from Best Buy with a $200 discount. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to have to be quick with your purchase and proceed with the transaction right now.

Why you should buy the Gigabyte G6 gaming laptop

The Gigabyte G6 is made by a brand that doesn’t usually appear in roundups of the best gaming laptops, but this device certainly has the power to match up to top-tier models. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is paired with the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of RAM, which doubles up on our gaming laptop buying guide‘s recommended 16GB of RAM. With these specifications, you won’t experience any issues in playing the best PC games, and that’s even if you choose the highest settings for most titles.

The 16-inch screen of the Gigabyte G6 gives justice to the gaming laptop’s capabilities, as the WUXGA resolution and 165Hz refresh rate promise sharp details and smooth animations. You’ll be able to install multiple games and other software on its 1TB SSD, and you can start doing so right after unboxing the Gigabyte G6 because it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded.

The Gigabyte G6 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card is on sale for $1,000 from Best Buy. That’s an excellent price for a gaming laptop of this caliber, so you certainly won’t regret if you go ahead and buy it. However, since there’s a chance that the $200 discount on its sticker price of $1,200 will be gone as soon as tomorrow, we highly recommend adding the Gigabyte G6 gaming laptop to your cart and pushing forward with the checkout process right now, as tomorrow may be too late to pocket the savings.