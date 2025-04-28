 Skip to main content
Gamers, Gigabyte gaming laptops are on sale — up to 22% off

On Sale The back view of the Gigabyte Aorus 17 gaming laptop.
Gigabyte is a brand whose devices offer gamers plenty of value — especially with these discounts that we’ve found on Amazon. You can currently get the Gigabyte Aorus 7 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card for only $899, for savings of $250 on its original price of $1,149, and the Gigabyte Aorus 17 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card for only $1,399, for savings of $350 on its original price of $1,749. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase if you’re interested in either of these gaming laptop deals though, as there’s no telling how much time is remaining before stocks run out!

Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop — $899 $1,149 22% off

The Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop on a white background.
The Gigabyte Aorus 7 gaming laptop combines the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need says is the best place to start for gaming. The device also features a massive 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 360Hz refresh rate, which will let you appreciate the graphics of the best PC games, and you’ll be able to install several of them at the same time in its 512GB SSD that ships with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. The Gigabyte Aorus 7 is on sale at 22% off, which is equivalent to savings of $250.

Gigabyte Aorus 17 gaming laptop — $1,399 $1,749 20% off

Gigabyte Aorus 17 on a white background.
The Gigabyte Aorus 17 gaming laptop packs the slightly more powerful Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card, alongside the 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. The screen is at the same size of 17.3 inches, but it’s sharper, with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. It also comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, but your video game library will be larger as it has double the storage space in its 1TB SSD. You can currently buy the Gigabyte Aorus 17 with a 20% discount, which slashes its price by $350.

