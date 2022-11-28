A new leak shows that Gigabyte is readying some new graphics cards, and both AMD and Nvidia fans have something to look forward to.

It seems that Gigabyte may have inadvertently confirmed previous rumors about Nvidia’s plans in regard to the “unlaunched” RTX 4080 12GB.

According to the findings of @harukaze5719 on Twitter, Gigabyte has submitted several models of AMD and Nvidia GPUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). This includes the full names of the graphics cards, although it doesn’t necessarily mean that all of them will be making it to the market. However, a lot of them are likely to appear at one point or another.

When it comes to AMD, Gigabyte has submitted both RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs. Unfortunately, it seems that Team Red supporters will not get to see the new cards appear in Gigabyte’s premium flavors. The list includes a total of seven cards. The RX 7900 XTX models are the Aorus Elite, Gaming, and Gaming OC, while the RX 7900 XT will arrive only in Gaming and Gaming OC variants. Each card will also be released in a reference model made by AMD.

It’s a shame to see that AMD may not launch the new RDNA 3 graphics cards in its most high-end variants, including Aorus Master, Aero, Xtreme, and Eagle. There’s always a chance that these cards will be added later.

Moving on to Nvidia, Gigabyte seems to have spilled the beans on the manufacturer’s plans, but no one should be surprised. When the RTX 4080 12GB was canceled, it was pretty obvious that the card would likely make a return in some shape or form. Now, with Gigabyte submitting various RTX 4070 Ti models to the EEC, we can be almost certain that this is what’s happening to the previous RTX 4080 12GB. However, until the cards are released, we can’t be sure about their specs.

Gigabyte shows a lot of love for Nvidia (compared to AMD) with this list. There are eight RTX 4070 Ti cards in total, and this list includes the RTX 4070 Ti Aorus Master, Aorus Elite, Gaming OC, Gaming, Aero OC, Aero, Eagle, and Eagle OC. The watercooled Aorus models have not been included here, but all of the other best GPUs usually served up by Gigabyte appear to be.

All that remains is the question of price and a possible release date. Rumors point to a possible early 2023 launch for the RTX 4070 Ti, but the pricing is a mystery. However, Nvidia should think carefully if it wants to compete against AMD’s upcoming flagships, set to release on December 13 — AMD’s models may offer better value unless the RTX 4070 Ti is reasonably priced.

