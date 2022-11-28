 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gigabyte may have accidentally leaked Nvidia’s plans for the RTX 4080 12GB

Monica J. White
By

A new leak shows that Gigabyte is readying some new graphics cards, and both AMD and Nvidia fans have something to look forward to.

It seems that Gigabyte may have inadvertently confirmed previous rumors about Nvidia’s plans in regard to the “unlaunched” RTX 4080 12GB.

GIGABYTE RTX 4070 Ti

GV-N407TAORUS M-12GD
GV-N407TAORUS E-12GD
GV-N407TGAMING OC-12GD
GV-N407TGAMING-12GD
GV-N407TAERO OC-12GD
GV-N407TAERO-12GD
GV-N407TEAGLE OC-12GD
GV-N407TEAGLE-12GDhttps://t.co/7bU4W7Vz6v pic.twitter.com/HLcAa3ZiOe

&mdash; 포시포시 (@harukaze5719) November 28, 2022

According to the findings of @harukaze5719 on Twitter, Gigabyte has submitted several models of AMD and Nvidia GPUs to the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). This includes the full names of the graphics cards, although it doesn’t necessarily mean that all of them will be making it to the market. However, a lot of them are likely to appear at one point or another.

When it comes to AMD, Gigabyte has submitted both RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT GPUs. Unfortunately, it seems that Team Red supporters will not get to see the new cards appear in Gigabyte’s premium flavors. The list includes a total of seven cards. The RX 7900 XTX models are the Aorus Elite, Gaming, and Gaming OC, while the RX 7900 XT will arrive only in Gaming and Gaming OC variants. Each card will also be released in a reference model made by AMD.

It’s a shame to see that AMD may not launch the new RDNA 3 graphics cards in its most high-end variants, including Aorus Master, Aero, Xtreme, and Eagle. There’s always a chance that these cards will be added later.

Moving on to Nvidia, Gigabyte seems to have spilled the beans on the manufacturer’s plans, but no one should be surprised. When the RTX 4080 12GB was canceled, it was pretty obvious that the card would likely make a return in some shape or form. Now, with Gigabyte submitting various RTX 4070 Ti models to the EEC, we can be almost certain that this is what’s happening to the previous RTX 4080 12GB. However, until the cards are released, we can’t be sure about their specs.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX over a galaxy-themed background.
AMD

Gigabyte shows a lot of love for Nvidia (compared to AMD) with this list. There are eight RTX 4070 Ti cards in total, and this list includes the RTX 4070 Ti Aorus Master, Aorus Elite, Gaming OC, Gaming, Aero OC, Aero, Eagle, and Eagle OC. The watercooled Aorus models have not been included here, but all of the other best GPUs usually served up by Gigabyte appear to be.

All that remains is the question of price and a possible release date. Rumors point to a possible early 2023 launch for the RTX 4070 Ti, but the pricing is a mystery. However, Nvidia should think carefully if it wants to compete against AMD’s upcoming flagships, set to release on December 13 — AMD’s models may offer better value unless the RTX 4070 Ti is reasonably priced.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nvidia RTX 4050 impresses in first benchmark leak
Nvidia-powered laptop showing Nividia components highlighted, running Red Dead Redemption.
Forget the 4090, Nvidia’s RTX 4060 could be the GPU for the rest of us
An Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card seen from the side.
Not even Nvidia’s 4090 Founders Edition is safe from melting
A melted RTX 4090 connector.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 vs. RTX 4080: Nvidia’s best GPUs, compared
nvidia rtx 4080 review 07
Best Black Friday gaming laptop deals: Alienware, HP, Razer
Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs, and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Best Black Friday Printer Deals: Save on HP, Canon and Epson
Best Black Friday Printer Deals
These are the apps that have kept me glued to the Quest Pro
The Quest Pro has great hand-tracking capabilities.
Hurry — this HP gaming PC is $450 for Cyber Monday
The HP Victus 15L gaming PC on a desk.
Microsoft Surface Pro 8 just got a huge discount for Cyber Monday
The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 in tablet mode.
Get this 24-inch monitor for just $80 in Dell’s Cyber Monday sale
cyber monday deals drop this 22 inch dell monitor to 110 se2222h feat image
Get a year of Norton Antivirus for PC or Mac for $20 for Cyber Monday
The box of the Norton 360 Deluxe antivirus software with LifeLock.
The 5 worst Nvidia GPUs of all time
Fans on the Nvidia RTX 3080.