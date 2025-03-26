GPU shortage got you down? These PCs from Gigabyte could be an option

As buying one of the best graphics cards is a herculean task right now, switching to a prebuilt is a reasonable alternative. To that end, Gigabyte has just released some interesting high-end desktop PCs for gamers that should do the trick. Equipped with Nvidia’s latest and greatest, as well as every gamer’s favorite CPU, they’re available now, but who knows how long it takes before they too are sold out.

Gigabyte’s new PC, the Aorus Supreme 5, is now available in four different variants. Gigabyte decked it out with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, which is the best gaming CPU right now, as well as its own motherboards and graphics cards. There are really two configurations, but both are available in either black or white. I was surprised to find that the “Ice” (white) build didn’t cost any extra, because buying white components usually adds a premium to the base price tag.

Both configurations sound great, but of course, we’ll have to test them ourselves to give you a better idea of what to expect. In terms of specs, I found nothing to complain about. The $3,999 build comes with an RTX 5080, 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB PCIe 5.0 SSD, and the aforementioned Ryzen CPU.

Then, there’s the RTX 5090 build. It costs $5,799 and comes with what appears to be nearly the same specifications, but the bump in GPU raises the price considerably. Outside of the specs, Gigabyte also serves up tool-free access to the case (which is always great), a boatload of USB ports, and Windows 11 to save you some extra money and hassle.

I’m not going to lie — these are pricey. But considering how hard it is to buy a GPU right now, I can easily imagine some people buying these prebuilts as an alternative to hunting down an RTX 5090 for $3,000 to $5,000. Might as well get yourself a whole new PC if you’re spending that much, right?