Laptops, desktop computers, and even tablets are always on sale, but one related peripheral you don’t always see discounted is a good selection of monitors. Desktops need monitors, obviously, but you can also plug laptops, tablets, and even game consoles into them provided they have the right inputs. Often supporting higher resolutions and higher framerates, perfect for gaming and graphic design, monitors are the way to go, but they sure can be expensive. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on one, you’ll be happy to know GIGABYTE just rolled out a bunch for September. From a 27-inch up to a 34-inch, these monitor deals are off the charts. You need to see them.

GIGABYTE GS27QC 27-inch curved monitor — $190, was $230

The GIGABYTE GS27QC is a 27-inch QHD monitor, with a slightly curved design, capable of a 165Hz smooth refresh rate and 1ms response time. The maximum supported resolution is 2560 by 1440 and it’s HDR and FreeSync Premium ready. It makes for a great secondary monitor or a primary if you want to connect your laptop while sitting at a desk, especially with the current discount. This deal saves you $40.

GIGABYTE GS34WQC 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor — $280, was $330

Looking for a more immersive experience? This 34-inch ultrawide QHD curved monitor perfectly wraps around you and makes you feel like you’re in the virtual worlds you’re exploring. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. More importantly, the maximum supported resolution is 3440 by 1440, which is a beautifully high resolution for ultra-fine details. It’s even VR-ready to boot. Game on. This deal saves you $50.

GIGABYTE M28U 28-inch 4K monitor — $400, was $600

This high-resolution, high-framerate display is excellent for improving any visual experience whether you’re connecting a desktop, laptop, or something else. It features a 3840 by 2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR400, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. With it, you can game, watch movies, be productive, or do whatever you need to do in full, high-resolution glory. This deal saves you $200.

GIGABYTE M32U 32-inch 4K monitor — $550, was $730

Equipped with GIGABYTE’s KVM technology, you can connect and control multiple devices with just this monitor — via USB Type-C. Of course, it’s a 32-inch gaming-friendly IPS monitor with a maximum resolution of 3840 by 2160 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The HDMI 2.1 input also allows for bigger bandwidth and better performance compared to previous HDMI generations. It’s got everything you need to have a good time while playing. This deal saves you $180.

GIGABYTE M32UC 32-inch 4K curved monitor — $530, was $630

Now, it’s time for the big guns. This 32-inch curved gaming monitor offers UHD 4K resolution support at 3840 by 2160. Usually, a higher resolution means a lower refresh rate, but not here. You still get a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz with a 1ms response time, HDR400 and KVM controls via USB Type-C. This deal saves you $100.

GIGABYTE MO34WQC 34-inch QD OLED monitor — $850, was $950

If you want the best of the best, here you go. With an impressive QD OLED glossy panel, this massive 34-inch curved WQHD gaming monitor supports a resolution of 3440 by 1440 with a 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Plus, it offers the KVM USB-C controls, HDMI 2.1, DP, and Type-C ports, and much more. It’s ready to rock and roll and blast some zombies in super high fidelity. This deal saves you $100.