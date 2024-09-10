 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

These GIGABYTE monitor deals are off the charts — save up to $200

By

GIGABYTE monitor deals featured image

Laptops, desktop computers, and even tablets are always on sale, but one related peripheral you don’t always see discounted is a good selection of monitors. Desktops need monitors, obviously, but you can also plug laptops, tablets, and even game consoles into them provided they have the right inputs. Often supporting higher resolutions and higher framerates, perfect for gaming and graphic design, monitors are the way to go, but they sure can be expensive. If you’ve been waiting for a great deal on one, you’ll be happy to know GIGABYTE just rolled out a bunch for September. From a 27-inch up to a 34-inch, these monitor deals are off the charts. You need to see them.

GIGABYTE GS27QC 27-inch curved monitor — $190, was $230

The GIGABYTE GS27QC is a 27-inch QHD monitor, with a slightly curved design, capable of a 165Hz smooth refresh rate and 1ms response time. The maximum supported resolution is 2560 by 1440 and it’s HDR and FreeSync Premium ready. It makes for a great secondary monitor or a primary if you want to connect your laptop while sitting at a desk, especially with the current discount. This deal saves you $40.

GIGABYTE GS34WQC 34-inch ultrawide curved monitor — $280, was $330

Looking for a more immersive experience? This 34-inch ultrawide QHD curved monitor perfectly wraps around you and makes you feel like you’re in the virtual worlds you’re exploring. It features a 120Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. More importantly, the maximum supported resolution is 3440 by 1440, which is a beautifully high resolution for ultra-fine details. It’s even VR-ready to boot. Game on. This deal saves you $50.

GIGABYTE M28U 28-inch 4K monitor — $400, was $600

This high-resolution, high-framerate display is excellent for improving any visual experience whether you’re connecting a desktop, laptop, or something else. It features a 3840 by 2160 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, HDR400, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. With it, you can game, watch movies, be productive, or do whatever you need to do in full, high-resolution glory. This deal saves you $200.

GIGABYTE M32U 32-inch 4K monitor — $550, was $730

Equipped with GIGABYTE’s KVM technology, you can connect and control multiple devices with just this monitor — via USB Type-C. Of course, it’s a 32-inch gaming-friendly IPS monitor with a maximum resolution of 3840 by 2160 and a 144Hz refresh rate. The HDMI 2.1 input also allows for bigger bandwidth and better performance compared to previous HDMI generations. It’s got everything you need to have a good time while playing. This deal saves you $180.

GIGABYTE M32UC 32-inch 4K curved monitor — $530, was $630

Now, it’s time for the big guns. This 32-inch curved gaming monitor offers UHD 4K resolution support at 3840 by 2160. Usually, a higher resolution means a lower refresh rate, but not here. You still get a smooth refresh rate of 144Hz with a 1ms response time, HDR400 and KVM controls via USB Type-C. This deal saves you $100.

GIGABYTE MO34WQC 34-inch QD OLED monitor — $850, was $950

If you want the best of the best, here you go. With an impressive QD OLED glossy panel, this massive 34-inch curved WQHD gaming monitor supports a resolution of 3440 by 1440 with a 175Hz refresh rate, 0.03ms GTG response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. Plus, it offers the KVM USB-C controls, HDMI 2.1, DP, and Type-C ports, and much more. It’s ready to rock and roll and blast some zombies in super high fidelity. This deal saves you $100.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Staff Writer | Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
MSI’s surprisingly cheap OLED monitor just got even cheaper
The MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor on a white background.

Best Buy is home to one of the best monitor deals today: $220 off the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved gaming monitor. Usually $1,100, it’s currently down to $880, which makes today a great time to buy. It was already fantastic value for what it had to offer before the discount, so even cheaper sweetens the deal even more. We’re here to tell you why it's ideal for an immersive gaming experience.

Why you should buy the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor
For a truly immersive experience while you game, nothing quite beats a curved monitor with great display technology. That’s certainly the case with the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor. While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have spent a lot of time with a similar MSI 32-inch QD-OLED curved monitor and we appreciated its fantastic value, while offering some of the best color we’ve seen. The only real downside was its bland design, which is also true of the MSI 49-inch QD-OLED Curved Gaming Monitor.

Read more
This Alienware gaming PC with one of our favorite GPUs is $400 off today
Alienware Aurora R16 sitting on a coffee table.

Dell continues to offer some great gaming PC deals even now that Labor Day is behind us. One such deal is being able to buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop for $1,500 instead of $1,900. Packed with great hardware, including the all-important and appropriately named Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super graphics card, this is a gaming PC which will last you a long time to come. We’re here to tell you all about it before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop
The Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop tops our look at the best gaming PCs around thanks to being so well-built and powerful. In the case of this particular model, the Alienware Aurora R16 gaming desktop has a 14th-generation Intel Core i7-14700F processor, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Read more
GIGABYTE back-to-school deals: Versatile AI gaming laptops for less
Gigabyte AORUS 17X gaming laptop back-to-school deals

With Star Wars Outlaws and Black Myth Wukong soon in your hands, if they're not already, it's understandable that you'd want to upgrade to the latest and greatest tech. If you're looking for a powerful gaming laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs that still offer plenty of versatility for other tasks -- like schoolwork, reports, and more -- Gigabyte has you covered. Best of all, Gigabyte is running some back-to-school deals right now to help you save on that upgrade. Did we also mention that all of Gigabyte's laptops on sale are AI-ready? Let's take a closer look at those fantastic deals.

 
GIGABYTE G6 KF -- $1,249, was $1,399
The next step up, with a sleek, fully backlit keyboard and delightful accents, the GIGABYTE G6 is also packed with power and ready to leverage AI.  You also get Windows 11, GeForce RTX 4060 laptop GPUs, a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor, a 16-inch full HD+ WUXGA display running at 165Hz for super smooth motion and visuals, and 32GB DDR5 memory plus a 2TB solid-state drive. It's a beast, especially for school tasks, but even more so for gaming and AI. With this deal, you save $150.

Read more