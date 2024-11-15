 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Gmail may add a handy temporary email address feature

By
Moto G 5G (2024) in Sage Green showing Gmail.
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Future Gmail versions could include support for temporary email addresses if Google ever enables this feature that has been discovered within its app code.

Android Authority discovered the feature, referred to as “Shielded Email,” within the code of the recent 24.45.33 release of the Google Play Services APK. The publication detailed that its APK teardown revealed several clues about how the feature would work.

Recommended Videos

With such an ability, you could be able to select alternate addresses under your main account for several uses. A main function could be inputting an option that requires an email where you don’t want to use your actual email address. This feature could also be another effort against fighting spam, as well as increasing security measures within Gmail.

The Shielded Email system appears to work as a “single-use” or “limited-use” function, where Gmail will generate an alternate email for your account to use as you wish. When using the alternate address, all emails will be forwarded to your main account. Android Authority also found evidence of the feature within the Autofill settings menu, suggesting that it could be associated with filling out forms within the Google ecosystem.

If the feature was made available, we could see Google filtering mail from Shielded Email addresses to a different folder away from the primary inbox, much like how Gmail is organized into social, promotions, and updates folders. This would allow you to know where the email originates from, and that it isn’t spam. However, keep in mind that this feature was discovered and analyzed as an unofficial leak, and there is no confirmation that it will ever be publicly released.

The security factor of Shielded Email suggests you can use an alternate email to protect your main email from being subject to data breaches by dubious third parties. If something happens to your data with a Shielded Email, you can simply delete the address within your Gmail interface, preventing spam or further cybersecurity infringement.

Notably, Apple already has a feature for its Cloud Mail address accounts, called Hide My Email, that works similarly to Shielded Email. You’re able to edit, deactivate, or reactivate addresses created with Hide My Email. Apple detailed how you can use Hide My Email addresses for “filling out a form on the web or signing up for a newsletter.” However, the feature is only available to iCloud+ or Apple One subscribers.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a Computing Writer at Digital Trends. She covers a range of topics in the computing space, including…
New COVID-19 phishing emails may steal your business secrets
Woman Checking Her Email

Google Forms are being used as a way to obtain the sensitive information of business owners through COVID-19 phishing emails, according to a new report.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, phishing messages based on COVID-19 have started to become increasingly popular in recent weeks.

Read more
Searching for emails in Gmail is about to get much faster
A Macbook with Google Chrome opened to a Gmail inbox.

Gmail will soon use machine learning to optimize its search profile and yield better results in its email client. The brand detailed on its Google Workspace Updates blog that it has developed a new machine learning model that will be able to identify the intent of email searches and deliver more contextual results.

It is also expected to be able to create personalized suggestions based on prior searches.

Read more
Gmail is getting a major visual change, but you can opt out
A Macbook with Google Chrome opened to a Gmail inbox.

Gmail has a new look, which brings together Chat, Meet, and other Google apps in a single navigation pane for easier access. The new look is rolling out to a wider audience starting today, but if you don't like it, you can easily revert back to classic Gmail.

First announced in January, the new Gmail layout is different from the classic layout since it eliminates the need to use different tabs for various Google apps. These get combined into one area in a list view at the top left of the screen, removing it from underneath your inboxes. You can specify which apps you want to include in the new view, or keep to a Gmail-only configuration. This is intended to help you get work done faster, but switching back to the old style is made easy, too.

Read more