Walmart slashed the price of this mini gaming PC to $330

What if we told you that you can get a dependable gaming PC for an affordable price, and it also won't take up a lot of space on your desk? We're not kidding — check out the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus, which is on sale from Walmart with a $72 discount that further lowers its price from $400 to only $328.

Why you should buy the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus gaming PC

With the price and size of the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus, you can’t expect it to challenge the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs, but it’s surprisingly pretty impressive. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen7 5825U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you want to stream or run multiple apps while playing the best PC games. These are decent specifications, considering it’s very compact, with measurements of just about 7 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches.

The GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus gaming PC features a 1TB SSD, which is also unexpected for such a relatively small machine, and it even comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded. The gaming desktop has dual cooling fans and a heatsink to keep its temperatures low, and it’s capable of 4K Ultra HD resolution though your choice of port between HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort.

