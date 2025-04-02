 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart slashed the price of this mini gaming PC to $330

By
Amazing Deal The GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus gaming PC on a white background.
GMKtec

What if we told you that you can get a dependable gaming PC for an affordable price, and it also won’t take up a lot of space on your desk? We’re not kidding — check out the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus, which is on sale from Walmart with a $72 discount that further lowers its price from $400 to only $328. You’ll need to act fast though, as we’re not sure how much longer stocks will last for this mini gaming PC.

Why you should buy the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus gaming PC

With the price and size of the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus, you can’t expect it to challenge the performance of the top-tier models of the best gaming PCs, but it’s surprisingly pretty impressive. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen7 5825U processor and AMD Radeon Graphics, alongside 32GB of RAM that’s recommended by our guide on how much RAM do you need if you want to stream or run multiple apps while playing the best PC games. These are decent specifications, considering it’s very compact, with measurements of just about 7 inches by 7 inches by 4 inches.

The GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus gaming PC features a 1TB SSD, which is also unexpected for such a relatively small machine, and it even comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-loaded. The gaming desktop has dual cooling fans and a heatsink to keep its temperatures low, and it’s capable of 4K Ultra HD resolution though your choice of port between HDMI, USB-C, or DisplayPort.

Related

You don’t have to spend several hundreds of dollars on gaming PC deals for a solid machine because there are options like the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus, which is currently available from Walmart for just $328 instead of its sticker price of $400. The $72 in savings is a huge bonus for this mini gaming PC, but there’s a chance that you miss out on the discount if you don’t hurry with your purchase. Add the GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus gaming PC to your cart and proceed with the checkout process immediately!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received an NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was four years old, and he has been fascinated…
The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop with RTX 4070, 32GB of RAM is $200 off
The Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop with Halo Infinite on the screen.

Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025 is online, and that means today is a great day for an upgrade through the event's gaming laptop deals. There are lots of offers to choose from, but we recommend going for the Lenovo Legion 5i. This configuration featuring the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card usually sells for $1,600, but you can get it with a 13% discount that lowers its price to $1,400. That's $200 in savings that you can spend on more video games and accessories, but you need to complete your purchase immediately because stocks may run out before the sale ends on March 31.

Why you should buy the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop
Lenovo claimed its spot among the best gaming laptop brands because its devices always punch above their weight class in performance, and that holds true for the Lenovo Legion 5i. Combining the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with the 14th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32GB of RAM gives you power that can match the best gaming laptops, as the device will be able to run the best PC games at their most demanding settings. You'll also be prepared to play the upcoming PC games of at least the next few years, so you won't need to purchase an upgrade any time soon.

Read more
Samsung’s G8 OLED monitor is $700 off, and you get a free second monitor
Marvel's Spider-Man running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

You can get a lot of value from taking advantage of Samsung monitor deals, but this one is pretty unbelievable: the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor is down to $780 from $1,500 for savings of $720, and you'll also get the 32-inch Samsung M5 smart monitor that's worth $300 for free. This offer will be pretty tough to beat for those who need to buy two monitors, but you're going to have to be quick if you're interested because we're not sure how much time is remaining before this bargain disappears.

Why you should buy the 34-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 gaming monitor received am impressive score of 4 out of 5 stars in our review, as it will let you fully enjoy the graphics of the best PC games. It offers Ultra WQHD resolution, a 175Hz refresh rate, and a 0.03ms response time, which combine for sharp details, smooth animations, and fast reaction times for memorable gameplay. The gaming monitor also features QD-OLED technology for intense brightness and inky black levels, and a thermal modulation system that automatically reduces heat when necessary.

Read more
This 49-inch Samsung OLED gaming monitor is on sale at $650 off
The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor.

If you've been thinking about spending big on a premium display for your gaming PC, now's the perfect time to push through with a purchase because of the huge discounts you can get from Amazon's Big Spring Sale 2025. Check this out: the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, which usually sells for $1,600, is available with a 41% discount that drops its price to just $950. The $650 in savings is scheduled to last until March 31, but you still better hurry if you're interested because stocks of the gaming monitor may run out before the event ends.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor
The 49-inch Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor, which received a high score of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review, is featured in our list of the best gaming monitors as the best 32:9 gaming monitor. It's "game-changing" and "one of the best OLED displays we've tested," and it all begins with the QD-OLED technology that delivers a wide color gamut, intense brightness levels, and inky black levels that will let you fully enjoy the graphics of the best PC games.

Read more