Google updates list of Chromebooks gaining Android app support

Why it matters to you You'll want to check if your Chromebook has been added to the list of those supporting Android apps, because it just got a little longer.

Google’s Chromebook platform has made some serious strides lately, gaining enough momentum in the education and business markets to spur Microsoft to respond with its Windows 10 S initiative. To be truly competitive, though, Chromebook needs more apps, and its long-anticipated Android app support is key.

Getting Android app support on the Chromebooks people already own has been a challenge, however, even as Google indicated that all 2017 and later Chromebooks would get Android support. The list of Chromebooks that can officially run Android apps has been a bit limited, but that’s changing, as Android Police reports.

Google on Thursday updated its list of Chromebooks that now have official support, and 16 new machines have been added. They include:

Acer Chromebook 11 N7 (C731, C731T)

Acer Chromebook 15 (CB3-532)

Asus Chromebook C202SA

ASUS Chromebook C300SA/C301SA

CTL NL61 Chromebook

Dell Chromebook 11 (3180)

Dell Chromebook 11 Convertible (3189)

Dell Chromebook 13 (3380)

HP Chromebook 11 G5 EE

HP Chromebook 13 G1

Lenovo Flex 11 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Yoga Chromebook

Lenovo N22 Chromebook

Lenovo N23 Chromebook

Samsung Chromebook 3

Mercer Chromebook NL6D

If you check out Google’s list of supported devices, you’ll notice that there are three current levels. Some machines are supported in the Stable Channel, meaning that you should see the Google Play Store app out of the box and be able to install Android apps without doing anything special. Some Chromebooks are supported in the Beta Channel, meaning that you’ll need to change your system’s channel in order to get Android apps installed. It’s an easy enough process but it does mean you’re playing with pre-production code.

You can follow our guide here on how to install Android apps on your Chromebook. If your machine has a “Planned” status, then you’ll have to wait awhile before installing apps. If it’s not on the list at all, it’s still possible that it will be supported at some point. Be sure to keep up with this list, as it changes regularly.