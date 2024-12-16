 Skip to main content
I tried out Google’s latest AI tool that generates images in a fun, new way

Google's Whisk AI tool being used with images.
Google

Google’s latest AI tool helps you automate image generation even further. The tool is called Whisk, and it’s based on Google’s latest Imagen 3 image generation model. Rather than relying solely on text prompts, Whisk helps you create your desired images using other images as the base prompt.

Whisk is currently in an experimental phase, but once set up it’s fairly easy to navigate. Google detailed in a blog post introducing Whisk that it is intended for “rapid visual exploration, not pixel-perfect edits.”

Exploring the tool has a fast-paced feel, in comparison to other text-based tools, that are more contingent on the details and accuracy of the words to produce an image.

After going through the Welcome page, which lists the important details you should know about how the tool functions, the page asking if you’d like to sign up for emails, and the privacy policy, you’ll load right into the main page of Whisk. I saw a prompt with a dinosaur plushie as the image style, but the other options are an enamel pin and sticker. I just went with the first.

Google Whisk being used with images uploaded.
Google

Next, you’re directed to upload an image for the subject. I uploaded a photograph of a smartwatch on my wrist and quickly realized this wasn’t going to work. The third option on the right was in a perpetual loading mode, so I tried again, with a more cartoonish image I found on my hard drive, and this loaded right away into plushie figurines of three mythical creatures.

Once the image was generated, I was able to go into an editing section, with a text prompt area. Simply using the suggested prompt “the character is eating ice cream,” I generated additional images with the same creatures holding ice cream cones.

Alternatively, you can scroll down below the main prompt creation and select start from scratch. This will allow you to upload all your own images or enter your own text. You can also add additional text from the beginning so that your characters can do an action. If you’re lost for what images to add or text to type, you can click the Inspire Me button, and Whisk will fill in images.

The Google Whisk AI tool being used with images.
Google

The tool also allows you to access a My Library section, where you can view all of the images you’ve created. In this section, you can enable or disable the library if you’d prefer to not save your creations. You can also delete images individually or delete library data as a whole.

The Whisk tool is reminiscent of the Microsoft Designer prompt that allows users to create Funko Pop! figures. As a whole, you can use Microsoft Designer to generate a range of whimsical or realistic images. However, the AI generator runs solely on text prompts.

As said, Whisk still includes the opportunity to add text prompts, which Google noted is included due to the tool’s potential to “miss the mark,” so you always have the option to fill in prompts when needed.

