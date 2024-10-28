 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google expands AI Overviews to over 100 more countries

By
AI Overviews being shown in Google Search.
Google

Google’s AI Overview is coming to a search results page near you, whether you want it to or not. The company announced on Monday that it is expanding the AI feature to more than 100 countries around the world.

Google debuted AI Overview, which uses generative AI to summarize the key points of your search topic and display that information at the top of the results page, to mixed reviews in May before subsequently expanding the program in August. Monday’s roll-out sees the feature made available in seven languages — English, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish — to users in more than 100 nations (you can find a full list of covered countries here)

Recommended Videos

AI Overview was first announced at Google I/O 2023 and originally was known as the Search Generative Experience. After spending a year as part of the company’s experimental Labs test bed, Google made Overview its default search experience in May 2024. Users were equally skeptical and critical of the new system, which provided dangerous and incorrect information to users, advising them on how many rocks to eat each day and reportedly telling them to add “about 1/8 cup of non-toxic glue to the sauce to give it more tackiness” and help prevent cheese from sliding off their pizzas.

https://t.co/W09ssjvOkJ pic.twitter.com/6ALCbz6EjK

&mdash; SG-r01 (@heavenrend) May 22, 2024

Despite its initial validity issues, Google pushed ahead in August, expanding the Overview feature to cover six additional countries: the U.K., India, Japan, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico. “With AI Overviews, we’re seeing that people have been visiting a greater diversity of websites for help with more complex questions,” the company wrote at the time. “And when people click from search result pages with AI Overviews, these clicks are higher quality for websites — meaning users are more likely to spend more time on the sites they visit.”

In October, the program took “another big leap forward,” according to the company, incorporating paid ads into its results, as well as enabling users to leverage Lens and ask questions about the moving objects within a given video clip. Not only does Lens provide links to visually similar products, it also provides reviews of the specific product you’re searching for, providing price comparisons and information on where to make the purchase.

Whether AI Overview ultimately revolutionizes search, as Google claims it will, or it becomes the next Microsoft Clippy, a feature so universally loathed by its user base that we’re still talking about how bad it was more than two decades after it was removed from Office, remains to be seen.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Tarantola
Andrew Tarantola
Computing Writer
Andrew Tarantola is a journalist with more than a decade reporting on emerging technologies ranging from robotics and machine…
No, generative AI isn’t taking over your PC games anytime soon
Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8.

Surprise -- the internet is upset. This time, it's about a recent article from PC Gamer on the future of generative AI in video games. It's a topic I've written about previously, and something that game companies have been experimenting with for more than a year, but this particular story struck a nerve.

Redditors used strong language like "pro-AI puff piece," PC Gamer itself issued an apology, and the character designer for Bioshock Infinite's Elizabeth called the featured image showing the character reimagined with AI a "half-assed cosplay." The original intent of the article is to glimpse into the future at what games could look like with generative AI, but without the tact or clear realization of how this shift affects people's jobs and their creative works.

Read more
You can now generate AI videos right in Premiere Pro
An example of the Firefly video generator

Firefly can now generate videos from image and text prompts, as well as extend existing clips, Adobe announced on Monday. The new feature is currently rolling out to Premiere Pro subscribers.

The video generation feature makes its debut in a number of new tools for Premiere Pro and the Firefly web app. PP's Generative Extend, for example, can tack on up to two seconds of added AI footage to either the beginning or ending of a clip, as well as make mid-shot adjustments to the camera position, tracking, and even the shot subjects themselves.

Read more
Google AI helped researchers win two Nobel Prizes this week
nobel peace prize

It's been another insane week in the world of AI. While Tesla CEO Elon Musk was debuting his long-awaited Cybercab this week (along with a windowless Robovan that nobody asked for), Google's AI was helping researchers win Nobel Prizes, Zoom revealed its latest digital assistant, and Meta sent its Facebook and Instagram chatbots to the U.K.

Check out these stories and more from this week's top AI headlines.
Google's AI helped researchers win two Nobel Prizes

Read more