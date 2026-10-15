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Google AI Plus is losing Pro models, and keeping them means a pricier subscription

Subscribers will retain Flash and Flash-Lite, with one emailed notice setting a November 13 cutoff

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Google AI Plus subscribers will soon lose the option to select Pro models, leaving anyone who relies on them facing a more expensive subscription. An email shared by a subscriber on Reddit gives November 13 as their cutoff in both the Gemini app and AI Mode in Google Search.

Google confirms the broader restriction on its support page, though it tells Plus subscribers to check their email for the date that applies to them. It hasn’t listed November 13 there as a deadline for everyone.

Google Ai plan Plus changes November 13th
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What changes for Plus subscribers

Plus will keep Flash and Flash-Lite, so paying customers can continue using Gemini without upgrading. They’ll lose the ability to switch to Pro when they want it to handle a particular task.

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The comparison with free accounts is less straightforward. Google’s current support page says automatic model selection sends most free prompts to Flash-Lite, but can route harder requests to Flash or Pro. Free users don’t get to choose which model responds.

Automatic routing therefore offers less control than a model picker. A free account getting a Pro response on one request doesn’t mean its user can select Pro for the next.

Google AI planFlash-liteFlashPro
Without a planAutoAutoAuto
AI Plus
AI Pro
AI Ultra

What keeping Pro will cost

Google AI Plus costs $4.99 a month in the US, compared with $19.99 for Google AI Pro. Keeping Pro selection means spending another $15 each month, roughly quadrupling the subscription bill.

The upgrade also doubles the usage allowance. Plus offers twice the standard free limit, while Pro offers four times that limit. That gives heavier users more room to work, but subscribers who aren’t hitting their current limits would be paying for capacity they don’t need to keep a model they already use.

What happens to existing chats

The emailed notice says existing Pro conversations can continue with a different model. Subscribers won’t have to start over, but staying on Plus means another model will handle subsequent replies.

Before paying for an upgrade, Plus subscribers can try Flash on their usual tasks and see whether it’s enough. Checking the cutoff in their own Google email leaves time to make that comparison before Pro disappears from their choices.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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