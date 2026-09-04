Google brings its best AI music model Lyria 3.5 to the Gemini app

Google has added Lyria 3.5, its most advanced music generation model yet, to the Gemini app. Previously available through Google’s AI filmmaking tool Flow, the model is now rolling out to all Gemini users, making it easier to generate polished songs, instrumentals, and soundtracks from simple text prompts or even photos.

Lyria 3.5 makes AI-generated music sound more natural

Google says Lyria 3.5 delivers richer arrangements, more expressive vocals, and better prompt comprehension than previous versions. The model builds out full songs complete with actual verses, choruses, and bridges, rather than just looping a short melodic clip.

Recommended Videos

Inside Gemini, you can now pick or describe a genre, choose between vocal or instrumental styles, and decide whether you want a short clip or a longer track. If you are a beginner, you can use templates to get started and generate background music for a video, a custom jingle, or a personalized ringtone.

However, keep in mind that once a track is generated, you can’t edit it mid-prompt. Google is also making Lyria 3.5 available through the Gemini API, allowing developers to integrate AI music generation into their own apps and services.

Lyria 3.5 arrives at a chaotic moment for AI music

AI music has flooded music platforms like Deezer, where AI-generated songs now make up 44% of daily uploads, and a large share of the streams they’ve pulled in were later found to be fraudulent. This is why every track Lyria makes carries a SynthID watermark – an invisible marker meant to flag it as AI-generated content.

Lyria’s guardrails specifically block cloning an artist’s voice or reproducing copyrighted lyrics, following a recent European court ruling against Suno, a rival AI music company, over copyright issues. That ruling isn’t the final word on the matter, though. It’s still subject to appeal, so the legal picture around AI generated music remains unsettled for now.