Google’s Firebase Studio lets you prototype apps in minutes — no code needed

The Google Gemini AI logo.
Google

Google is giving its mobile and web app development platform, Firebase, a vibe coding makeover — transforming it from a dev tool into a DIY AI app builder. It’s in a preview phase right now but any individual Google user can give it a go.

Just as chatbots like ChatGPT generate text or images from your prompts, Firebase Studio endeavors to generate app prototypes. For businesses, the idea is to majorly speed up the prototyping process, but the reason “vibe coding” is getting attention right now is that non-techie individuals can use these tools to build personal apps as well.

Cursor AI is one of the most popular apps for this use at the moment, gaining 360,000 paying subscribers and $200 million in revenue in around 12 months. Kevin Roose over at The New York Times, for example, seems to be having lots of fun vibe coding apps that help him pack his son’s school lunch or decide if something can fit in his car’s trunk. With Firebase Studio’s new features, it looks like Google wants in on the action.

Google AI Firebase app builder.
Google

You can use a template that’s close to your idea or start from scratch by simply typing in what you want. Firebase Studio will then send you back a plan describing the kind of features it will include, what the color scheme and layout will be, and what the app is called. You can tweak all of these details and click “prototype” to start building.

Now, I am no app developer, so what happened next looked a little crazy to me — just lines of code cascading down the screen while the AI model presumably did all of its generating. When it was done, the wall of code was replaced by a little web app prototype — I chose an app that would turn images of anime food into recipes, so the app was waiting for me to upload an image.

Google Firebase app builder recipe app.
Google

At this point, Firebase Studio prompts you for a “Gemini API key,” so in true vibe coding style, I just clicked the “Generate API key” button to see what would happen. It looked like it worked, but when I uploaded my image and clicked “Identify ingredients,” the app ran into another issue.

The AI offered to try and fix the issue for me — but honestly, I was already done with this little experiment. To me, vibe coding is just clicking buttons without any real idea what they’ll do, and that isn’t very fun. But if you do want to try it, the idea is to basically keep asking the AI to fix things, keep asking it to make changes, and keep testing out the prototype on the left-hand side until you get what you want.

The only thing now is to wait and see if Google can attract some vibe coders or if Firebase’s user base will stay mostly professional.

I saw Google’s Gemini AI erase copyright evidence. I am deeply worried
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Update: Google has responded to Digital Trends’ queries. The story has been updated with company’s statement below.
The rise of generative AI has been a fairly messy process, especially from fair usage ethics and copyright perspective. AI giants are inking deals with publishers to avoid legal hassles, while at the same time, they are embroiled in copyright tussles in courts in multiple countries.
As the ravenous appetite for training AI on user data grows, we might be in for another ethical conundrum. Multiple users on X and Reddit have shared demonstrations of how Google’s latest Gemini 2.0 series AI model can remove watermarks from copyright-protected images.
Going by the before/after samples of images, it seems Gemini is doing a fairly good job of removing the watermarks. Notably, it’s not only erasing those banner-style watermarks, but also fairly complex overlays with design and stylized text elements.
The model in question is the Gemini 2.0 Flash, which was released earlier this year and got a reasoning upgrade, as well. It is worth noting here that you can not remove the watermark if you are using the mobile or desktop version of the Gemini 2.0 Flash model. Trying to do so returns a message like this:
“Removing watermarks from images without the explicit permission of the copyright holder is illegal in most countries. It is important to respect the copyright laws and intellectual property rights. If you want to use an image with a watermark, you should contact the copyright holder and ask for permission.”
You can, however, try and remove the watermark from images in the Google AI Studio. Digital Trends successfully removed watermarks from a variety of images using the Gemini 2.0 Flash (Image Generation) Experimental model.
 
It is a violation of local copyright laws and any usage of AI-modified material without due consent could land you in legal trouble. Moreover, it is a deeply unethical act, which is also why artists and authors are fighting in court over companies using their work to train AI models without duly compensating them or seeking their explicit nod.

How are the results?
A notable aspect is that the images produced by the AI are fairly high quality. Not only is it removing the watermark artifacts, but also fills the gap with intelligent pixel-level reconstruction. In its current iteration, it works somewhat like the Magic Eraser feature available in the Google Photos app for smartphones.
Furthermore, if the input image is low quality, Gemini is not only wiping off the watermark details but also upscaling the overall picture. .
The output image, however, has its own Gemini watermark, although this itself can be removed with a simple crop. There are a few minor differences in the final image produced by Gemini after its watermark removal process, such as slightly different color temperatures and fuzzy surface details in photorealistic shots.

Google is giving free access to two of Gemini’s best AI features
Gemini Advanced on the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Google’s Gemini AI has steadily made its way to the best of its software suite, from native Android integrations to interoperability with Workspace apps such as Gmail and Docs. However, some of the most advanced Gemini features have remained locked behind a subscription paywall.
That changes today. Google has announced that Gemini Deep Research will now be available for all users to try, alongside the ability to create custom Gem bots. You no longer need a Gemini Advanced (or Google One AI Premium) subscription to use the aforementioned tools.

The best of Gemini as an AI agent
Deep Research is an agentic tool that takes over the task of web research, saving users the hassle of visiting one web page after another, looking for relevant information. With Deep Research, you can simply put a natural language query as input, and also specify the source, if needed.

Google AI Mode will reinvent Search. I’m worried — and you should be, too
Google AI Mode for Search.

Update: A Google spokesperson responded to our queries. The story has been updated with their answers in a dedicated section below. 

Google is pushing forward with more AI into how internet search works. Remember AI Overviews, which essentially summarizes the content pulled from websites, and presents it at the top of the Google Search page?

