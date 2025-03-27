 Skip to main content
Google is giving Drive users nudges to make use of Gemini features

Google

Google Drive users are being introduced to a recent tool in an easy to understand way, as Google is adding prompts to make use of its Gemini AI assistant technology. Though Gemini has already been accessible in Drive, the new prompts, or “nudges”, appear prominently displayed and offer quick and simple ways to start using the technology.

As reported by Android Authority, the nudges include suggestions like “Learn about Gemini in Drive,” “Summarize a folder,” or “Learn about a file.” These prompts appear at the top of your Google Drive page, beneath the “Welcome to Drive” message and above the suggested folders.

Google

Exactly what the Gemini prompts will involve depends on the content of the page you’re currently looking at. On the drive homepage, for example, you’ll find more general prompts for learning about Gemini. While if you navigate to a specific folder in your drive, you’ll see an option to summarize the folder’s contents. That means that whether or not you see these nudges will depend on your activity in Drive and what files you keep there.

The idea is to make it clearer to users how they can interact with and benefit from Gemini, outside of the typical functions that we are used to seeing from digital assistants. The feature has begun rolling out in Drive already but it make take some time to arrive for everyone, with a wait of 15 days or more to reach all users.

The nudges to use Gemini are part of Google’s push to bring new Gemini features to a range Google products like Workspace, where Gemini can detect and translate text messages into your preferred language and offer features for video calling like increasing sharpness of an image, adjusting lighting, and adjusting sound. Gemini is also integrating into Android Auto to replace Google Assistant, and can also be used to control your smart home devices.

