Yet another Google service has been axed

The Google One app running on a Google Pixel 8 Pro.
Time to add another abandoned Google service to the list. The Google service that’s biting the dust as of late July is One VPN, previously only available with a Google One subscription. According to a Google blog post, another service that was once only available to Google One subscribers is dark web reports, but that will now be available to all Google users.

Google explained it’s removing One VPN because of insufficient interest and that it would focus on the most in-demand feature instead.

Google is also encouraging users to remove the app from its devices and should get an alert that it’s no longer available. This won’t affect Pixel phone users, as they have a built-in VPN that masks their web traffic independently from the paid One VPN. However, we don’t recommend using a free VPN since they are generally a poor time investment and can be dangerous for you to use. Many of the best VPNs offer fairly affordable tiers.

Not long ago, Google made certain Google One premium features available to all users, such as AI-powered editing tools like Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light. Now, the tech titan is making yet another premium feature available to all account holders and sending another one to the graveyard.

All Google users can get their free dark web report by visiting the results on the About You page, which may not be available in some regions. Google will check for information such as your Google password and address, but if you want it to check for specific details, you’ll need to provide it. All Google One subscribers should see a message on their Google One Home page alerting them of the change.

