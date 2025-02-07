Google employees are testing new AI Mode search feature

Google is working on integrating more AI features into its search engine. The company is now having its U.S. employees test a new feature called “AI Mode.”

The publication 9to5 Google uncovered an internal email detailing that employees had been invited to dogfood (test), the AI Mode, which is intended to be a form of intelligent search embedded within Google Search. The feature adds “easy-to-digest breakdowns with links to explore content across the web.”

Function-wise, it allows you to ask more “open-ended” and “exploratory questions” in search of a more familiar atmosphere. You will be able to get AI-generated overview-style responses within the search in return, the publication noted.

The AI Mode feature is also powered by Gemini 2.0, which as of today is available for free across Google’s platforms. However, the feature will run a custom version that will enable “advanced reasoning and thinking capabilities.”

Google’s internal email gave examples of queries that AI mode can assist with:

“How many boxes of spaghetti should I buy to feed 6 adults and 10 children, and have enough for seconds?”

“Compare wool, down, and synthetic jackets in terms of insulation, water resistance, and durability”

“What do I need to get started with aquascaping?”

Follow-up: “What are some nearby stores to buy supplies?”

AI Mode works in desktop browser search and mobile. Its main interface is reminiscent of the Gemini chatbot, while the header of the page still looks like Google Search, with filters for Images, News, Shopping, etc. The interface includes a “dig deeper” text box for you to continue your contextual search if you choose. To the right of the interface, there are links for search results– overall showing how the feature blends Google Search and Google’s AI features.

9to5 Google previously uncovered the feature’s mobile APK in December 2024 and got a detailed look at how AI Mode works using voice input. At that time, Google was previously looking at OpenAI’s ChatGPT Search as its biggest competition. Since then new challengers have surfaced.

The company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai said in a recent earnings call that Google will be investing up to $75 billion into AI, in efforts to make 2025 “one of the biggest years for Search innovation yet.”