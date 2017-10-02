What are you hoping to see unveiled at Google’s October 4 event?

The leaves are changing, the pumpkin spice latte is available at Starbucks, and Google is rolling out the next iterations of its flagship products just in time for the holiday season. It’s definitely fall season. On Wednesday, October 4, we will see Google unveil a number of new products at what is expected to be a Pixel-centric event.

According to rumors and leaks, there are a few products we should definitely expect to see: The Google Pixel 2, its larger sibling the Pixel XL 2, a refreshed maybe re-titled Chromebook Pixel, and maybe even a new version of the Google Daydream. What we can expect from these products will remain to be seen, but as usual, the rumor mill has kicked into overdrive. What are you most looking forward to at the big event?