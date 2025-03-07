 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. News

Google Gemini wants to read your search history

By
Google Gemini on an iPhone.
Bryan M. Wolfe / DIgital Trends

Google Gemini encompasses many features, but until now, it has not requested access to your Google Search history. This changes with the introduction of the company’s new Gemini Personalization model. Android Authority discovered that this feature is part of the Google app beta (version 16.8.31).

When you select the Gemini Personalization model, a confirmation pop-up will appear. If you grant permission, you allow Gemini to access your search history, which enables the chatbot to provide more relevant responses. To use this feature, you must ensure that your Web & App Activity setting is enabled.

Recommended Videos

This experimental version of Gemini is not intended to help Google improve it, and you can disconnect the model from your search history at any time.

During its limited tests, Android Authority confirmed that Gemini provided accurate results based on its Google Search history using the new model. However, it also stressed that issues can arise because the Gemini Personalization model is experimental.

Gemini Personalization model.
Screenshots of Gemini Personalization model Android Authority

Google has not provided additional details about the new model or announced when it will be available to the public. It may go live later today with the scheduled update for Gemini Advanced users.

Like other large language models, Gemini is trained on an extensive dataset comprising text and code. Consequently, it relies on vast information, including search results, to enhance its performance. However, until now, Gemini has not sought permission to access personalized search results to improve its functionality on an individual user basis.

It will be interesting to see how users of Gemini Advanced react to the Gemini Personalization model. As an Advanced user myself, I intend to take the opportunity to test it out. However, this will likely raise further questions about AI and privacy. I hope this tool remains an option rather than being integrated into Gemini as a standard feature. Only time will tell.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Perplexity one-ups Gemini and ChatGPT with a fantastic AI freebie
Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity Model picker for Deep Research on Perplexity

What if you tell an AI chatbot to search the web, look up a certain kind of source, and then create a detailed report based on all the information it has gleaned? Well, Gemini can do it, for $20 a month. Or $200 each month, if you prefer ChatGPT.

Perplexity will do it for free. A few times each day, that is. Perplexity is calling its latest tool, Deep Research. Just like OpenAI. And Google Gemini before it.

Read more
Google gives memory superpowers to Gemini for more natural chats
Google Gemini running on an Android phone.

Google is finally bringing a crucial new feature to Gemini that will solve a key pain point of interacting with its AI chatbot. The company is enabling a memory feature which allows Gemini to pull up details from a past conversation.

“Whether you’re asking a question about something you’ve already discussed, or asking Gemini to summarize a previous conversation, Gemini now uses information from relevant chats to craft a response,” says a Google update.

Read more
If you’re on Google’s One AI Premium plan, you now get NotebookLM Plus for free
NotebookLM providing summary of YouTube videos.

As reported by The Verge, Google is bringing the premium features from NotebookLM Plus to its One AI Premium monthly subscription plan. This includes more customization options and higher usage limits, along with extra security.

If you don't know much about NotebookLM, it's been around since 2023, and the Plus plan launched in December last year. It's described as an AI-powered research assistant and note-taking app, but it's not just trained on generic internet content like standard LLMs.

Read more