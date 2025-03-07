Google Gemini wants to read your search history

Google Gemini encompasses many features, but until now, it has not requested access to your Google Search history. This changes with the introduction of the company’s new Gemini Personalization model. Android Authority discovered that this feature is part of the Google app beta (version 16.8.31).

When you select the Gemini Personalization model, a confirmation pop-up will appear. If you grant permission, you allow Gemini to access your search history, which enables the chatbot to provide more relevant responses. To use this feature, you must ensure that your Web & App Activity setting is enabled.

This experimental version of Gemini is not intended to help Google improve it, and you can disconnect the model from your search history at any time.

During its limited tests, Android Authority confirmed that Gemini provided accurate results based on its Google Search history using the new model. However, it also stressed that issues can arise because the Gemini Personalization model is experimental.

Google has not provided additional details about the new model or announced when it will be available to the public. It may go live later today with the scheduled update for Gemini Advanced users.

Like other large language models, Gemini is trained on an extensive dataset comprising text and code. Consequently, it relies on vast information, including search results, to enhance its performance. However, until now, Gemini has not sought permission to access personalized search results to improve its functionality on an individual user basis.

It will be interesting to see how users of Gemini Advanced react to the Gemini Personalization model. As an Advanced user myself, I intend to take the opportunity to test it out. However, this will likely raise further questions about AI and privacy. I hope this tool remains an option rather than being integrated into Gemini as a standard feature. Only time will tell.