Google has given Gemini 3.8 Live a face that can lip-sync, react, and use tools in the background

Google is giving Gemini Live a face. The company has introduced Gemini 3.8 Live with Live Avatar, pairing its conversational AI with near real-time generated video that can listen, see, speak, and react through an animated visual persona.

The update comes barely a week after Google launched Gemini 3.8 Live and Live Extended Thinking on September 15. Those models focused on stronger reasoning, better visual understanding, and background tool execution. Live Avatar takes the same foundation and adds a visual layer, although Google is keeping it inside Gemini Enterprise for now.

Gemini can now look the part too

Live Avatar is designed to make AI conversations feel closer to talking with an actual person on a video call. The avatar can lip-sync to generated speech, use facial expressions, and respond without awkward pauses between turns.

Gemini 3.8 Live with Live Avatar



talks, lip syncs, switches 97 languages mid convo



Enterprise users only for now



This is one of the official demo video: pic.twitter.com/jmswxB7tgL — Harshith (@HarshithLucky3) September 24, 2026

Google expects the feature to be used by companies for customer service, interactive walkthroughs, and other situations where a voice floating out of a speaker may not quite cut it. The system processes visual and audio information together, giving the agent more context about what is happening during a conversation. Language support is fairly broad, with 97 languages, adjusting its speech, lip movements, and expressions along the way without Google saying users need to restart the conversation.

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There are many avatar options to choose from as Google offers a library of preset avatars, while approved enterprise customers can create custom ones from a reference image. Those custom avatars can preserve the original likeness, visual style, or character identity.

The avatar is more than a talking face

Live Avatar can still call tools and fetch information in the background while the conversation continues. An enterprise agent could, for example, look something up or trigger a connected service without freezing the avatar on screen while everyone waits for an answer.

Gemini 3.8 Live with Live Avatar is available now through Gemini Enterprise. Google says generated audio and video carry SynthID watermarking, while custom avatar creation remains limited to businesses granted access.